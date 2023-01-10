TRENDING:

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | January 10, 2023

The first March Madness men's bracket predictions of 2023, by Andy Katz

NCAA.com's Andy Katz has made his first NCAA men's basketball tournament predictions of 2023.

You can watch Andy run through them in the video above. We're also breaking them down here.

First, here's the bracket in table form (scroll to the right to view the full bracket). These are based on games through Sunday, Jan. 8. 

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions

SEED MIDWEST WEST SOUTH EAST
1 Houston Alabama Kansas Purdue
16 Southern/FDU Eastern Washington Norfolk State TAMU-CC/Samford
         
8 Clemson Saint Mary’s Illinois Baylor
9 Indiana Maryland Mississippi State Northwestern
         
5 TCU Providence North Carolina Ohio State
12 Creighton/Utah Southern Miss. Dayton Kent State
         
4 Arkansas Miami (Fla.) Xavier Virginia
13 Oral Roberts Utah Valley UCSB Indiana State
         
6 Michigan State Marquette Wisconsin Duke
11 Memphis Arizona State NC State/West Virginia Florida Atlantic
         
3 Kansas State Texas Gonzaga Iowa State
14 Siena Longwood Vermont Princeton
         
7 Auburn Missouri San Diego State Rutgers
10 Charleston New Mexico Pitt Kentucky
         
2 UCLA Arizona Tennessee UConn
15 American Stetson SIU Edwardsville Milwaukee

Let's take a closer look at Katz's predictions:

Top seeds in the NCAA bracket

The No. 1 seeds in these latest bracket predictions, in order of overall seeding, include Houston, Kansas, Purdue and Alabama. Of the four, Houston and Purdue are the only two to have ranked No. 1 in the AP poll this season with the Cougars currently holding the top spot after Purdue's undefeated season came to an end with a loss to Rutgers last week. Each of the top teams, with the exception of Alabama, have only one loss this season.

LATEST RANKINGS: Click or tap here to view the latest AP Top 25

Guard Marcus Sasser has been electric for Houston this season averaging 15.8 points per game and leading his team to 16-1 record. With a slew of unranked opponents on the horizon, there are no signs of the Cougars slowing down.

Kansas, ranked second in this week's AP poll, continues to be a strong force in the Big 12. The Jayhawks and forward Jalen Wilson, who leads his team in both scoring and rebounds averaging 20.2 points and 8.8 boards, headlined this week's Power 36 rankings. The team faces a tough January, however, as back-to-back meetings against Iowa State, Kansas State and TCU will show what this squad is really made of.

Purdue leads a powerhouse Big Ten conference. After a heartbreaking loss to Rutgers, the Boilermakers followed the defeat with a narrow victory against then-24-ranked Ohio State and unranked Penn State. Furthermore, center Zach Edey has cemented himself in the Player of the Year conversation averaging a double-double this season (21.9 points and 13.2 rebounds.)

The Tide keeps rollin'. Alabama has put together an impressive resume this year with wins against Michigan State, North Carolina, and Mississippi State and is the only team in the nation to have bested Houston. 

Number of bids by conference 

*These are conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

CONFERENCE TOTAL TEAMS TEAMS
Big Ten 9 Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan State, Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland, Wisconsin
ACC 7 Virginia, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Pitt  NC State
Big 12 7 Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU, Texas, West Virginia, Baylor
SEC 7 Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky
Big East 5 UConn, Xavier, Providence, Marquette, Creighton
Pac-12 4 Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Utah
AAC 2 Houston, Memphis
Mountain West 2 San Diego State, New Mexico
WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's,

The Big Ten leads the way with the most projected bids for this year's tournament, while a three-way tie for the second most bids between the Big 12, ACC and SEC prove that multiple conferences will be tough competition on the way to the ultimate prize.

RELATED: Andy Katz's 2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions one month into the season

Though the Big 12 is tied for second-most bids, this conference may be the strongest, taking one of the projected No. 1 seeds and three of the projected No. 3 seeds.

The ACC, SEC, Big East and Pac-12 feature a plethora of programs that are no stranger to the Big Dance. 

New Mexico rounds out the Mountain West and was the last undefeated team DI men's basketball before losing two straight against Fresno State and UNLV.  

Teams on the outside looking in

First four out:  

  1. Wake Forest
  2. LSU
  3. Southern California
  4. Utah State

Since starting 9-0, Utah State has gone 4-3 with its most recent game resulting in an 82-59 beat-down against Boise State. Southern California began this season with a loss against FGCU and has struggled to find footing in a competitive Pac-12, while Wake Forest's 11-5 season has quietly landed the program at 4th in the ACC. None of these teams were featured in this week's Power 36 with LSU dropping out after being featured at the 21st spot last week. The Tigers slipped to 8th in the SEC after consecutive losses to Kentucky and Texas A&M.

😴 SLEEPER TEAMS: The impressive teams around men's hoops you may not have expected

Andy Katz's field of 68

Here is Katz’s full seed list in order, from one through 68:

Rank SEED -- Team | Conference
1 1 -- Houston | AAC
2 1 -- Kansas | Big 12
3 1 -- Purdue | Big Ten
4 1 -- Alabama | SEC
5 2 -- Arizona | Pac-12
6 2 -- Tennessee | SEC
7 2 -- UConn | Big East
8 2 -- UCLA | Pac-12
9 3 -- Gonzaga | WCC
10 3 -- Kansas State | Big 12
11 3 -- Texas | Big 12
12 3 -- Iowa State | Big 12
13 4 -- Xavier | Big East
14 4 -- Virginia | ACC
15 4 -- Miami (Fla.) | ACC
16 4 -- Arkansas | SEC
17 5 -- TCU | Big 12
18 5 -- North Carolina | ACC
19 5 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
20 5 -- Providence | Big East
21 6 -- Duke | ACC
22 6 -- Michigan State | Big Ten
23 6 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
24 6 -- Marquette | Big East
25 7 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
26 7 -- San Diego State | MWC
27 7 -- Auburn | SEC
28 7 -- Missouri | SEC
29 8 -- Saint Mary’s | WCC
30 8 -- Baylor | Big 12
31 8 -- Clemson | ACC
32 8 -- Illinois | Big Ten
33 9 -- Indiana | Big Ten
34 9 -- Northwestern | Big Ten
35 9 -- Mississippi State | SEC
36 9 -- Maryland | Big Ten
37 10 -- Kentucky | SEC
38 10 -- New Mexico | MWC
39 10 -- Pitt | ACC
40 10 -- College of Charleston | CAA
41 11 -- Florida Atlantic | CUSA
42 11 -- Arizona State | Pac-12
43 11 -- Memphis | AAC
44 11 -- NC State | ACC
45 11 -- West Virginia | Big 12
46 11 -- Creighton | Big East
47 12 -- Utah | Pac-12
48 12 -- Dayton | A10
49 12-- Kent State | MAC
50 12 -- Southern Miss | Sun Belt
51 13 -- Oral Roberts |Summit
52 13 -- Utah Valley | WAC
53 13 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West
54 13 -- Indiana State | MVC
55 14 -- Princeton | Ivy
56 14 -- Siena | MAAC
57 14 --Vermont | America East
58 14 -- Longwood | Big South
59 15 -- SIU Edwardsville | OVC
60 15 -- Milwaukee |Horizon
61 15 -- American | Patriot
62 15 -- Stetson | ASUN
63 16 -- Eastern Washington | Big Sky
64 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC
65 16 -- Texas AM CC | Southland
66 16 -- Samford | Southern
67 16 -- Southern | SWAC
68 16 -- FDU | NEC
 
