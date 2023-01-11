No. 25 Marquette bests No. 6 UConn in a Big East thriller

Oso Ighodaro's two free throws with 11 seconds remaining sealed the deal for No. 25 Marquette to knock off No. 6 UConn 82-76.

Ighodaro was one of three Golden Eagles to score in double figures in their upset win. His 19 points led the team, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kam Jones mixed in 17 points and 15 points respectively. UConn's Donovan Clingan came off the bench and scored 20 points alongside 10 rebounds to lead all players in each stat.

Midway through the first half, UConn ignited for a 16-point scoring run, to take a 31-20 lead. Marquette powered back and used Sean Jones' first-half buzzer beater to cut the Huskies' edge to 37-33 at the break.

Marquette came out in the second half on fire, electrifying their home crowd at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles took the lead with 15:55 remaining in the second half, and never trailed again. They outscored UConn 49-39 in the second half of a high-level Big East basketball game.

Marquette made 16 of their 19 free throw attempts in Wednesday's contest. The 84.2 shooting percentage from the line coupled with their 50.8 shooting percentage on field goals helped the Golden Eagles to their sixth conference win of the season.

Turnovers are becoming a glaring issue for Dan Hurley's Huskies as the lack of ball security has played a massive role in their recent slump. UConn, now losers of three of their last four, have turned the ball over a combined 40 times in their three losses this season, including 16 times on Wednesday. UConn will return home Sunday afternoon as they play host to St. John's.

Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles will travel to No. 12 Xavier on Sunday in what could turn out to be a battle for first place in the Big East.