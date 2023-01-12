Basketball blues across the Bluegrass State — where do Kentucky and Louisville go from here?

"Please go to Texas."

The Kentucky fan holding up that sign did not last long in Rupp Arena the other night. He was summarily asked by security to take his displeasure with John Calipari outside, and the game went on. Another Wildcat loss, it turned out.

The sign referred to speculation that Calipari might have an interest in the vacant Texas job. No one would have been able to hold up such a thing three years ago and keep a straight face, but these are not happy days in the Bluegrass State, and not just in Lexington.

They sit nearly 80 miles apart in a college basketball holy land, two traditional heavyweights who have chased championships and measured themselves against one another for decades. Just not at the moment.

Kentucky has plummeted from No. 4 in the pre-season rankings to 1-3 in the SEC, the worst conference start in 36 years for a program that has ruled its league 49 times.

Louisville is 2-15 after beginning 0-9, the worst start in the history of the ACC.

Kentucky is 4-14 against top-25 opponents the past three seasons.

Louisville is 3-25 in its last 28 games against Power 5 conference opponents.

Together they are 1-9 at the moment in their conferences.

Their NCAA tournament heritage is long and proud, with 103 tournament appearances, 27 Final Fours and 11 national championships between them. But Kentucky has not won a single game in the past two NCAA tournaments, and after four Final Four trips in five years, has not been back since 2015, never mind all the NBA draft picks that have rolled through town. The Wildcats’ blueblooded peers — Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Villanova, UCLA, Michigan State — have all been there since.

Louisville has not even appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2019. If the Cardinals miss out again — and it certainly doesn’t look good at the moment — that would be three danceless Marches in a row. That hasn’t happened at Louisville since 1971.

Kentucky has dropped to No. 63 in the NCAA’s NET ratings. Very fragile bubble territory. Louisville is down at 342, between CSUN and Loyola Maryland.

The Cardinals feared that hard times were coming this season. A new coach in Kenny Payne, a young and thin roster. They were picked 12th in the preseason ACC poll. But nothing quite this bad.

They began the season by becoming the first team in at least 42 years to drop their first three games, each by one point.

Later would be the 70-38 flattening by Texas Tech, Louisville’s lowest output in a game since 1948... 16 turnovers in one half against Arkansas... the second-half tie with NC State that vanished with a 17-0 Wolfpack run... the 0-9 start that was the program’s worst since 1939... the eight losses in which they trailed by at least 20 points. One of those was in an 86-63 blasting by Kentucky.

The NCAA stat rankings tell their own mournful story. Louisville is 338th in the nation in scoring offense, 308th in scoring defense, 322nd in shooting, 339th in field goal percentage allowed and 352nd — last in Division I — in assist-turnover ratio.

Still, maybe there is some recent light. The Cardinals played close against Wake Forest and Syracuse — another one-point loss to the Orange — and Mike James is the most recent ACC Freshman of the Week. The fact they’re also rated in the 300s in experience suggests there is growth to be made, but trial by fire can be painful in a harsh league.

“I’ve said this from day one: When you continue to lose games and you’re in them and you’re in a battle and you come up short, psychologically that does something to you,” Payne told the media after Wednesday’s 83-70 loss at Clemson.

“A lot of things about winning basketball, they are learning, and we’re learning as we go... what it’s like to be a team. We got great examples. The problem is, they’re your opponents. Which is not so fun.”

In a way, Kentucky’s struggles are even more sobering, given the annual expectations. The Wildcats have veteran presence, especially with reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. Also the usual influx of touted freshmen. But the talent is not vintage Kentucky and the injury list has been active. There are nights the Wildcats can’t shoot or hang with the toughness of its opposition. The John Calipari era, awash with so much past glory and riches, has never been questioned as much as it is right now.

There was already restlessness among the masses coming off the past two highly unfulfilling seasons. The Wildcats sagged and missed the 2021 tournament with a 9-16 record. They were back in the field last March as a No. 2 seed. The first-round opponent was Saint Peter’s. Need we go on?

The trouble this season began in the Champions Classic, when Kentucky gave up game-tying baskets in the final seconds twice to Michigan State. The Wildcats led for more than 33 minutes but lost in double overtime. “When you talk about late-game situations,” Calipari said that night, “that’s on me as a coach.”

Then came an 88-72 beating at Gonzaga in a game Kentucky never led. The Wildcats’ defense was shredded for 55 percent shooting by the Zags, outscored 44-24 in the paint and they missed 24 of 32 shots the first half, including going 0-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. “You don’t have to make them all,” Calipari said. “You just can’t miss them all.”

The next defeat was an ugly 63-53 rock fight against UCLA, when Kentucky missed its last 11 shots. The Wildcats had more turnovers than field goals in the first half. “I would say that became a bloodbath,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. Calipari’s verdict on his team: “You’ve got to get mentally and physically tougher. You have to.” Until that day he had been 209-9 at Kentucky in games the opponent scored 63 points or fewer.

The storm continued at Missouri, where Kentucky was rolled over 89-75, the most points ever allowed an SEC opponent by a Calipari Kentucky team. Tshiebwe had seen enough: “I’ve got to grab my team. We’ve got to get together and we’ve got to talk. We’ve got to figure this out.”

They hadn’t figured it out by last Saturday’s trip to Tuscaloosa. Alabama blew away Kentucky 78-52, leading by as many as 31, and held Tshiebwe to four futile points. More shooting difficulties for Kentucky, with an icy 29 percent field-goal percentage. “That’s one, I don’t know if I want to watch the tape,” said Calipari. The loss also brought something else into focus; how Calipari has had his hands full lately against some of the SEC’s top coaches. He’s now 3-3 against Alabama’s Nate Oats, 7-10 against Rick Barnes at Tennessee and 7-6 against Auburn’s Bruce Pearl.

“Kentucky’s going to be all right,” Oats cautioned, noting the Wildcats have not been full strength. Only three players have appeared in all 16 games. And this year, obviously, Calipari needs every weapon.

But they weren’t all right when South Carolina visited Tuesday. The Gamecocks came in 7-8 with losses to Furman, Davidson, George Washington — and just last Saturday, by 43 points at home against Tennessee. That didn’t stop them from leading wire to wire — by as many as 15 points — and putting away Kentucky 71-68, ending the Wildcats’ 28-game winning streak at Rupp Arena.

South Carolina had been 2-29 in its Kentucky visits. Not this time.

Rupp Arena has been an island of safety lately for the Wildcats, who are 13-23 away from the friendly confines in the past three seasons. Not this time.

It left Calipari making a long postgame plea to Kentucky’s shaken fans.

“If you want to be mad, be mad at me. These kids, they’re trying. We’re still not quite in sync. But we’ve got to get better than this, and that’s on me.

“I was trying things today to get them in a positive mindset. Because it’s hard here. I always say, this isn’t for everybody. Including coaches, it’s not for everybody... I’m on a mission. I was as enthusiastic as I could be watching some of the stuff. Because just like you’re going to get mad, I get mad. These kids need me to keep teaching and keep working with them and keep believing in them. That’s what they need from me.

“Are fans mad? They should be. We lost at home. We don’t lose at home. I expect them to be mad.”

They might be mad again Saturday. Kentucky goes to No. 5 Tennessee. Meanwhile, Louisville hosts North Carolina. A cold winter in the Commonwealth might get colder yet.