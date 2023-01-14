11 ranked men's hoops teams fall on a mid-January Saturday that tasted a little like March

Ranked upsets, including a top-five team going down, led a packed men's basketball Saturday that gave us a glimpse into what March has to offer in 2023. Here's what you may have missed.

An unranked Kentucky team handed No. 5 Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season, defeating the Vols 63-56.

Tennessee jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Kentucky scored 10 straight points to take the lead ahead of the 12-minute mark in the first half. By the half, the Wildcats held a seven-point lead of 33-26.

The Volunteers later went on a 15-8 run to open the second half, tying the game at 41 with 9:33 to play, but Kentucky beat the fifth-ranked team in the country without Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins. With key players absent, the Wildcats saw Oscar Tshiebwe, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves all score in double figures to pick up the slack.

The Wildcats struggled offensively, shooting only 35% from the field and turning the ball over 18 times. But Kentucky made 22 free throws to Tennessee's seven and finished plus-20 on rebounds. The Volunteers also missed three baskets in the paint down the stretch.

With the win, Kentucky ended a 25-game Tennessee home win streak. The Wildcats also notched their first top-5 road win as an unranked team.

No. 2 Kansas won a Big 12 thriller over No. 14 Iowa State 62-60. The game went down to the final two possessions, with the score tied at 60 with 35 seconds to play. On Kansas' ensuing possession, KJ Adams made the game-winning basket to finish 6 for 9 from the field.

KJ Adams Jr. (@kj_atx) hits the hook shot with 11.6 seconds left to go up on #14 Iowa State for #2 Kansas for the 62-60 win pic.twitter.com/ksBErP8XjG — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 14, 2023

On Iowa State's chance to answer, a wild 3-point shot missed and during the scramble for the rebound, time expired.

Freshman sensation Gradey Dick led Kansas with 21 points, making five 3s, finishing as one of three Jayhawks to score in double figures. With the win, Kansas and head coach Bill Self move to 6-0 this season in games decided by five points or fewer.

UCLA stays undefeated in Pac-12 play with a dominant second half against Colorado.

Powered by Jaime Jaquez's 23 points, UCLA overcomes a halftime deficit to win its 13th straight game.

A 30-6 run for UCLA helped them escape Colorado's upset bid on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA will face its toughest test of the Pac-12 season on Thursday night at Arizona State, which currently holds second place in the Pac-12. Colorado returns home Thursday to host Washington in a crucial Pac-12 contest.

Unranked Oregon hands No. 9 Arizona its second loss in three games with a dominating 87-68 win at Matthews Arena in Eugene.

Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points for the Ducks on 6-9 shooting from three-point range, while N'Faly Dante added 22 for Oregon, including a massive posterizing dunk.

With the result, both teams move to 4-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona returns home on Thursday night to face USC, while Oregon heads to Berkeley to face the Cal Golden Bears.

No. 17 TCU won a top-20 matchup over No. 11 Kansas State, 82-68, to hand the Wildcats their first defeat since Nov. 30.

While TCU only shot only 3 for 19 from 3, the Horned Frogs limited Kansas State from only 6 for 21 from three. TCU's defense also impressed by forcing 20 turnovers, including 12 in the first half. Those first half turnovers played a key part in the Horned Frogs jumping out to a 43-29 lead at half.

While both teams would go on to score 39 points each in the second half, TCU's first half separation proved to be insurmountable for the Wildcats.

Vanderbilt had five double figure scorers in the 97-84 win against the No. 15 Razorbacks, with Tyrin Lawrence's 21 points leading the way. The Commodores shot 55.6 percent from deep and 51.8 percent from the field while outrebounding the Razorbacks by seven.

Vanderbilt kept Arkansas in foul trouble all afternoon, leading two players to foul out and five more players to get three or more fouls. With the loss, the Razorbacks are now 1-4 in SEC play.

NC State escaped with an impressive win against ACC foe No. 16 Miami in an 83-81 thriller in Raleigh. From the opening tip, play was physical and both squads remained tenacious early in the first half before the Wolfpack ended the first half on a 14-4 run to take a 42-32 lead.

However, the Hurricanes stormed back in the second half.



We got glimpses of why the team is ranked 16th as Miami began to punish in the paint and frequent the free throw line to tie the score and send the game to OT. Miami guard Isaiah Wong, who would go on to finish with a game-high 25 points and six rebounds, put his team on his back.

This rally, however, would prove to be unsuccessful, as Miami finished with 17 turnovers to only four by NC State.

NC State tandem Terquavion Smith and Eric Ross starred in overtime, scoring eight of the team’s 10 points, to escape with the win. Ross dropped 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench and was an excellent rebounding presence for the Wolfpack, bringing down a crucial offensive board and put-back to bring his team up 1 with 30 seconds left to play. Smith, who leads NC State in scoring this season, finished with a team-high 20 points.

No. 18 Wisconsin fell 63-45 Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin remains winless this season in games that top scorer Tyler Wahl has missed, moving to 0-3 without the star forward.

Indiana snapped its three-game losing streak and secured its second Big Ten win of the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis led all players in points (18), rebounds (12), assists (4) and blocks (5).

Indiana led 21-20 at halftime, but an 18-2 run to begin the second half built the Hoosiers a lead they would never relinquish.

Indiana native Connor Essegian secured a double-double off the bench for the Badgers in his return to the Hoosier State, but it was not enough as No. 18 Wisconsin dropped to 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Creighton jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead over No. 19 Providence and never looked back, winning 73-67. The Blue Jays, powered by Ryan Kalkbrenner's 21 points, Trey Alexander's 20 points and Baylor Scheierman's 19 points, shot 48 percent from the field in the win. The huge scoring efforts helped Creighton overcome a 44-29 rebounding deficit.

With the win, Creighton ended a nine-game Providence win streak.

Clemson moves to 7-0 in the ACC with a thrilling, 72-64, home win against No. 24 Duke.

Clemson continues its story as one of the big surprises in college basketball with a come-from-behind win over the No. 24-ranked Blue Devils.

Soak it in, Clemson family! 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/7l9lEL7nYQ — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2023

PJ Hall led all scorers with 26 points for the Tigers, while Brevin Galloway mixed in 17 for Clemson. The two-headed monsters were enough for Clemson to overcome the three Blue Devils that scored in double figures.

The Tigers will look to extend their seven-game win streak on Tuesday when they visit Wake Forest.

The Lobos stayed continued their red-hot season with a 76-67 win on the road at San Diego State and were in control throughout, trailing the Aztecs for just a minute. It was also the first conference loss of the season for the hosts and their first loss at home in 17 games. The big scoring night came from Jaelen House, who scored 21 of his game-high 29 in the second half.

New Mexico led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the Aztecs briefly took a one-point lead with nine minutes to play in the second. The Lobos responded with a 15-1 run that gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

When the 20th-ranked Tigers jumped out to an 11-point lead before the Gators even found the basket and forced 13 Florida turnovers in the first half, it looked like another routine win for Missouri and another frustrating loss for Florida. But the score was somehow tied at halftime, and the Gators came out of the break an entirely new team in a 73-64 win.

With a combination of hot shooting (52% FG) and taking care of the ball (just six turnovers), the Gators turned the game on its head in the second half and held Missouri, who leads the SEC in scoring average at 85.7 points per game, to its lowest total of the season. Colin Castleton notched his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Will Richard scored a season-high 18 in the home win.