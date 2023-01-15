St. John's men's basketball knocks off No. 6 UConn behind 2nd-half defensive display

The Red Storm blew through Storrs, Connecticut on Saturday as St. John's ran away from No. 6 UConn in an 85-74 win, snapping the Huskies' 15-game home winning streak in the process.

The upset snapped a seven-game losing skid for St. John's at the XL Center that dated back to 1988. It's an impressive win for a Red Storm team that has now won two straight Big East games after a spell of five consecutive conference losses prior.

Six Red Storm players scored in double digits led by Joel Soriano's 19 points. He also grabbed 13 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season. No one in DI men's hoops has recorded more.

Joel Soriano putting in that work

As a team, St. John's shot over 50% from the field despite shooting just 2-of-13 from three-point range. The score was tied at halftime and the Red Storm proceeded to lock down the Huskies in the second half, forcing 12 turnovers and keeping UConn off the scoreboard for nearly five minutes at one point.

For UConn, the loss is the continuation of a rotten January. The Huskies are now 1-3 this month and have lost four of their last five games dating back to New Year's Eve.

Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with 31 points, and while Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban added 14 and 16, respectively, the rest of the team combined for just 13 points on 3-of-19 shooting.

The Huskies' next opportunity to turn their 2023 fortunes around will be a road trip to Seton Hall on Wednesday. St. John's will play Villanova at Madison Square Garden on Friday.