The initial Top 100 Bevo Francis watchlist released

Small College Basketball released its first watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2022-23 season. The first list features 100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA men's basketball.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore

DII men's basketball's Trevor Hudgins was the previous winner. Hudgins capped his career last season with his third-straight national championship, third MIAA player of the year award, and second NABC DII player of the year award as one of the leaders of the Northwest Missouri State dynasty. He was the second Bearcat to win the award since 2017, with Justin Pitts taking the honors that season.

REMEMBERING FRANCIS: A look back at his career

From the DII men's basketball perspective, there are:

Forty-two players represented on the list.

Seven schools with two players on the list — Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines, East Stroudsburg, Indiana (PA), Northern State, Northwest Missouri State and Nova Southeastern

Three players from last year's Top 25 list heading into the DII men's basketball championship tournament — Tyshaun Crawford from Augusta, Joel Scott from Black Hills State, and RJ Sunahara from Nova Southeastern.

The list will be cut three more times before the winner is announced on April 3. Here are the important dates:

February 15, 2023: Top 50

March 15, 2023: Top 25

April 1, 2023: Finalists

April 3, 2023: The 2019 Bevo Francis Award winner announced