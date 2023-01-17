How a wild Tuesday night just made the Big 12 a lot more interesting

After a tumultuous Tuesday in the Big 12, there is now a three-way tie on top of the the conference's standings. Here's how it happened:

No. 13 Kansas State edges No. 2 Kansas in an OT thriller

It took overtime, but the Kansas State Wildcats were able to outlast in-state rival No. 2 Kansas, 83-82.

No. 13 Kansas State had a 14-point advantage in regulation over the defending national champs, but a 38-point performance by Jalen Wilson got the Jayhawks back into it. There were five lead changes throughout the extra period of time, and the team that converted on their final offensive possession came away with the victory. KSU's Keyontae Johnson got the final bucket of the night with a world-shattering alley-oop.

Johnson finished the game with 24 points and eight rebounds. Desi Sills matched the team high for the Wildcats with 24 points. Outside of Wilson, Kansas got major contributions from KJ Adams Jr. with 17 points and Gradey Dick with 16 points.

With the win, the Wildcats now sit atop the Big 12 with a 5-1 record, tied with Kansas and Iowa State.

It won't be long before these two teams will face off again — this time Kansas will have home-court advantage, on January 31.

No. 12 Iowa State runs away from No. 7 Texas

It was a victory the whole team could be proud of in Ames, Iowa on Tuesday. Four different Cyclones scored in double-digits as Iowa State defeated No. 7 Texas 78-67.

Jaren Holmes (21 points), Caleb Grill (17 points), Gabe Kalscheur (16 points), and Osun Osunniyi (11 points) all scored in double figures, powering the backbone of the Cyclone offense. Texas also put together a full-team effort with four of their players scoring in double-digits.

It won't get easier for either of these teams, as the Big 12 is bursting at the seams with competition. The Cyclones face Oklahoma State on Saturday, and then will host Kansas State next Tuesday with, potentially, sole possession of first place in the Big 12 on the line.

Texas will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia next, on Saturday, January 21.