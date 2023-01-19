2023 NIT bracket, schedule for the men's tournament

The 2023 National Invitation Tournament marks a new beginning for the event. The NIT, after a nation-wide bid process, selected Las Vegas to host this season's NIT semifinals and championship. Indianapolis will host in 2024.
The tournament has been played every year (except for 2020) since 1938. The full 32-team field will be released on Sunday, March 12. In the meantime, here's the blank 2023 NIT bracket and the schedule for this year's tournament.
The 2023 NIT Bracket
(Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .PDF | See it as a .JPG here)
The 2023 NIT schedule:
- Selections for the 2023 NIT will be announced Sunday, March 12
- First-round NIT games are March 14-15 at campus sites
- Second-round NIT games are March 18-19 at campus sites
- The quarterfinal NIT games are March 21-22 at campus sites
- The 2023 NIT semifinals are March 28 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on ESPN
- The 2023 NIT championship game is March 30 at the Orleans area on ESPN2.
The 2023 NIT will seed the top 16 teams (top-four teams in each pod) and place the remaining 16 teams selected into the bracket geographically where possible.
The 2022 NIT bracket
Xavier won the 2022 NIT with a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M on a game-winning shot by Jack Nunge with 3.1 seconds left to play. Colby Jones led the Musketeers to the NIT title with 21 points, earning the tournament’s most outstanding player honor.
Here is a printable 2022 NIT bracket:
(Click or tap here to open the NIT bracket in another window or tab)
NIT history, champions
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|SCORE
|RUNNER UP
|MVP
|1938
|Temple
|60-36
|Colorado
|Don Shields, Temple
|1939
|Long Island
|44-32
|Loyola
|Bill Lloyd, St. John's
|1940
|Colorado
|51-40
|Duquesne
|Bob Doll, Colorado
|1941
|Long Island
|56-42
|Ohio
|Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio
|1942
|West Virginia
|47-45
|Western Kentucky State
|Rudy Baric, West Virginia
|1943
|St. John's
|48-27
|Toledo
|Harry Boykoff, St. John's
|1944
|St. John's
|47-39
|DePaul
|Bill Kotsores, St. John's
|1945
|DePaul
|71-54
|Bowling Green
|George Mikan, DePaul
|1946
|Kentucky
|46-45
|Rhode Island
|Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island
|1947
|Utah
|49-45
|Kentucky
|Vern Gardner, Utah
|1948
|Saint Louis
|65-52
|NYU
|Ed Macauley, Saint Louis
|1949
|San Francisco
|48-47
|Loyola Chicago
|Don Lofgran, San Francisco
|1950
|CCNY
|69-61
|Bradley
|Ed Warner, CCNY
|1951
|BYU
|62-43
|Dayton
|Roland Minson, BYU
|1952
|La Salle
|75-64
|Dayton
|Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
|1953
|Seton Hall
|58-46
|St. John's
|Walter Dukes, Seton Hall
|1954
|Holy Cross
|71-62
|Duquesne
|Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross
|1955
|Duquesne
|70-58
|Dayton
|Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
|1956
|Louisville
|93-80
|Dayton
|Charlie Tyra, Louisville
|1957
|Bradley
|84-83
|Memphis State
|Win Wilfong, Memphis State
|1958
|Xavier
|78-74
|Dayton
|Hank Stein, Xavier
|1959
|St. John's
|76-71
|Bradley
|Tony Jackson, St. John's
|1960
|Bradley
|88-72
|Providence
|Lenny Wilkens, Providence
|1961
|Providence
|62-59
|Saint Louis
|Vin Ernst, Providence
|1962
|Dayton
|73-67
|St. John's
|Bill Chmielewski, Dayton
|1963
|Providence
|81-66
|Canisius
|Raymond Flynn, Providence
|1964
|Bradley
|86-54
|New Mexico
|Levern Tart, Bradley
|1965
|St. John's
|55-51
|Villanova
|Ken McIntyre, St. John's
|1966
|BYU
|97-84
|NYU
|Bill Melchionni, Villanova
|1967
|Southern Illinois
|71-56
|Marquette
|Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois
|1968
|Dayton
|61-48
|Kansas
|Don May, Dayton
|1969
|Temple
|89-76
|Boston College
|Terry Driscoll, Boston College
|1970
|Marquette
|65-53
|St. John's
|Dean Meminger, Marquette
|1971
|North Carolina
|84-66
|Georgia Tech
|Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina
|1972
|Maryland
|100-69
|Niagara
|Tom McMillen, Maryland
|1973
|Virginia Tech
|92-91
|Notre Dame
|John Schumate, Notre Dame
|1974
|Purdue
|87-81
|Utah
|Mike Sojourner, Utah
|1975
|Princeton
|80-69
|Providence
|Ron Lee, Oregon
|1976
|Kentucky
|71-67
|Charlotte
|Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte
|1977
|St. Bonaventure
|94-91
|Houston
|Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
|1978
|Texas
|101-93
|NC State
|Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
|1979
|Indiana
|53-52
|Purdue
|Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
|1980
|Virginia
|58-55
|Minnesota
|Ralph Sampson, Virginia
|1981
|Tulsa
|86-84
|Syracuse
|Greg Stewart, Tulsa
|1982
|Bradley
|67-58
|Purdue
|J.J. Anderson, Bradley
|1983
|Fresno State
|69-60
|DePaul
|Ron Anderson, Fresno State
|1984
|Michigan
|83-63
|Notre Dame
|Tim McCormick, Michigan
|1985
|UCLA
|65-62
|Indiana
|Reggie Miller, UCLA
|1986
|Ohio State
|73-63
|Wyoming
|Brad Sellers, Ohio State
|1987
|Southern Miss
|84-80
|La Salle
|Randolph Keys, Southern Miss
|1988
|Connecticut
|72-67
|Ohio State
|Phil Gamble, Connecticut
|1989
|St. John's
|73-65
|Saint Louis
|Jayson Williams, St. John's
|1990
|Vanderbilt
|74-72
|Saint Louis
|Scott Draud, Vanderbilt
|1991
|Stanford
|78-72
|Oklahoma
|Adam Keefe, Stanford
|1992
|Virginia
|81-76 (OT)
|Notre Dame
|Bryant Stith, Virginia
|1993
|Minnesota
|62-61
|Georgetown
|Voshon Lenard, Minnesota
|1994
|Villanova
|80-73
|Vanderbilt
|Doremus Bennerman, Siena
|1995
|Virginia Tech
|65-64
|Marquette
|Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech
|1996
|Nebraska
|60-56
|Saint Joseph's
|Erick Strickland, Nebraska
|1997
|Michigan*
|82-73
|Florida State
|Robert Traylor, Michigan
|1998
|Minnesota*
|79-72
|Penn State
|Kevin Clark, Minnesota
|1999
|California
|61-60
|Clemson
|Sean Lampley, California
|2000
|Wake Forest
|71-61
|Notre Dame
|Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
|2001
|Tulsa
|79-66
|Alabama
|Marcus Hill, Tulsa
|2002
|Memphis
|72-62
|South Carolina
|Dejuan Wagner, Memphis
|2003
|St. John's*
|70-67
|Georgetown
|Marcus Hatten, St. John's
|2004
|Michigan
|62-55
|Rutgers
|Daniel Horton, Michigan
|2005
|South Carolina
|60-57
|Saint Joseph's
|Carlos Powell, South Carolina
|2006
|South Carolina
|76-64
|Michigan
|Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina
|2007
|West Virginia
|78-73
|Clemson
|Frank Young, West Virginia
|2008
|Ohio State
|92-85
|Massachusetts
|Kosta Koufos, Ohio State
|2009
|Penn State
|69-63
|Baylor
|Jamelle Cornley, Penn State
|2010
|Dayton
|79-68
|North Carolina
|Chris Johnson, Dayton
|2011
|Wichita State
|66-57
|Alabama
|Graham Hatch, Wichita State
|2012
|Stanford
|75-51
|Minnesota
|Aaron Bright, Stanford
|2013
|Baylor
|74-54
|Iowa
|Pierre Jackson, Baylor
|2014
|Minnesota
|65-63
|SMU
|Austin Hollins, Minnesota
|2015
|Stanford
|66-64 (OT)
|Miami
|Chasson Randle, Stanford
|2016
|George Washington
|76-60
|Valparaiso
|Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
|2017
|TCU
|88-56
|Georgia Tech
|Kenrich Williams, TCU
|2018
|Penn State
|82-66
|Utah
|Lamar Stevens, Penn State
|2019
|Texas
|81-66
|Lipscomb
|Kerwin Roach, Texas
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|Memphis
|77-64
|Mississippi State
|Landers Nolley II, Memphis
|2022
|Xavier
|73-72
|Texas A&M
|Colby Jones, Xavier
*-Vacated