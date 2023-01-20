UPSET

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | January 20, 2023

Longest active home winning streaks in college basketball (after Gonzaga loss)

Texas, Xavier and Clemson surge in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 men's college basketball rankings

Loyola Marymount shocked No. 6 Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington with a 68-67 win on Jan. 19, pulling off something no one else had in five years and one day: beating the Zags at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga had won 75 straight games at their home venue — and 76 straight in Spokane when counting the win over Kentucky at Spokane Arena on Nov. 20, 2022 — before Cam Shelton's game-winning runner. At 75 in a row, the Bulldogs held the eighth-longest home winning streak in DI men's basketball history, even with Long Beach State's run from 1968-74.

👀 5 YEARS IN THE MAKING: How LMU stunned No. 6 Gonzaga

The new longest winning streak in DI men's basketball is much further south than Spokane, down in the cauldron that Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama has become. As of writing, the Tigers have won 28 consecutive games within the friendly confines, a run that dates back to Feb. 23, 2021, when Florida became the last team to win at Neville Arena.

The next-longest home winning streak belongs to UCLA, who have recorded 19 wins in a row at Pauley Pavilion. That program knows a thing or two about winning streaks, of course. Coincidentally, Gonzaga's loss to LMU came on the 49th anniversary of the Bruins' 88-game winning streak — the longest in the history of DI men's hoops — being snapped in 1974.

Here's a quick look at the longest active home-winning streaks in men's college basketball. 

team wins arena
Auburn 28 Neville Arena
UCLA 19 Pauley Pavilion
Bradley 17 Carver Arena
Kansas 16 Allen Fieldhouse
Kent State 15 Memorial Athletic and Convention Center
Memphis 15 FedEx Forum
Wake Forest 15 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

