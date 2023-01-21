Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis moves into 2nd on DI men's basketball career scoring chart

With his 18th point of the night against IUPUI on Saturday, Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis etched himself in the DI men's basketball history books as the second all-time leading scorer, surpassing Portland State's Freeman Williams and his total of 3,249 points.

Davis was gunning for the record from the opening tip against IUPUI. He reached double figures within 10 minutes and eclipsed 20 before the end of the first half. With just under six minutes before halftime, Davis found some room beyond the arc on the right wing and pulled up with no hesitation, sinking his third three-pointer of the day to move into second place on the leaderboard.

Doing it in style as Davis is 8-of-13 from the field and now has passed Freeman Williams for 2nd all-time @MarchMadnessMBB @NCAAStats #DetroitsCollegeTeam #HLMBB pic.twitter.com/FehUC6bvTE — Detroit Mercy MBB (@DetroitMBB) January 21, 2023

The 6-foot-1 guard finished with a season-high 42 points on 16-of-30 shooting as the Titans beat the Jaguars 89-77. Davis, who has spent all five seasons of his college hoops career at Detroit Mercy playing under his father Mike and brother Mike Jr., is enjoying his most prolific scoring season this year, averaging over 26 points per game — a clip that just bests his stellar freshman campaign — to lead all of DI. He now sits behind the legendary "Pistol" Pete Maravich, who lit up the scoreboard in his three seasons at LSU from 1968-70 for a total of 3,667 career points.

Top 5 all-time scorers in DI men's basketball history* player points school years Pete Maravich 3,667 LSU 1968-70 Antoine Davis 3,274 Detroit Mercy 2018-Present Freeman Williams 3,249 Portland St. 1975-78 Chris Clemons 3,225 Campbell 2016-19 Lionel Simmons 3,217 La Salle 1987-90

*As of Jan. 21

While it would take an otherwordly scoring binge to top Maravich by the end of the 2022-23 season, Davis is already a record holder in another category: career three-pointers. The Birmingham, Alabama native overtook Fletcher Magee's mark of 509 three-pointers (set at Wofford in 2019) with a Detroit Mercy-record 11 shots from deep in a 41-point performance on Jan. 14.

The new all-time leader in 3pm is @DetroitMBB's @Youngdvs13! pic.twitter.com/Hc1TfOBOlx — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2023

The list of NCAA and program records held by Davis is extensive. At 131 games and counting, he holds the NCAA's longest streak of double-figure scoring — as in, he has yet to score under 10 points in any game of his collegiate career. He is the program leader in points, 3-pointers, scoring average, field goals, free throws and free throw percentage. Davis is also the only four-time First Team All-Horizon League selection in conference history.