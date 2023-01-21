No. 14 TCU beats No. 2 Kansas for first time in Lawrence, Duke outlasts No. 17 Miami and more from a college hoops Saturday

Conference play in men's college basketball is in full swing, meaning ranked showdowns, win streaks and even DI record books on watch. Here's what you need to know from Saturday's action.

For the first time ever, TCU has defeated Kansas in Lawrence. The Horned Frogs blasted the Jayhawks 83-60, tying the largest home loss by a top-2 team in AP Poll history and finishing just two points shy of matching Kansas coach Bill Self's worse defeat of 25 points. It's only TCU's fourth win ever over Kansas.

Guard Shahada Wells led the way with 17 points in TCU's rout, followed by guard Mike Miles' 15 points. The guards combined to make five 3s as the Horned Frogs shot 53 percent from deep in the win. Kansas saw a big day from forward Jalen Wilson and his 30 points on 52 percent shooting, but Wilson found little help from elsewhere he finished with half of Kansas' points.

With the loss, Kansas has now lost back-to-back games for only the 17th time in the Bill Self era.

No. 11 Arizona handed No. 5 UCLA its first Pac-12 loss, 58-52. It's UCLA's first loss since before Thanksgiving.

The Wildcats had a great defensive showing, allowing its fewest points of the season. Arizona limited the Bruins to 31 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from deep. Offensively, Arizona's Oumar Ballo led the way with 16 points as the Wildcats shot 12-26 in the second half.

However, it wasn't a smooth finish for Arizona, which led by 12 points with two minutes to play. UCLA made a late rally by forcing four turnovers down the stretch to cut the lead to four points with 26.9 to play. Ultimately, though the Wildcats prevailed, the Bruins fought to the end.

Oklahoma State defended its home court to defeat No. 12 Iowa State 61-59. It was a hard-fought game, with Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III making his team-leading 18th point with 1:01 to play to break a tie and give the Cowboys a 59-57 lead. Iowa State had two chances to tie the game at 59, but missed a shot and two free throws late. After Oklahoma State made a free throw of its own to push the lead to three, Iowa State needed finally found the basket to cut the game to a one-point deficit.

Oklahoma State turned the ball over on its next possession, but luckily for Cowboy fans, Iowa State missed a 3-pointer, leading to a free throw game. When it was all said and done, a half-court heave from Iowa State landed just right of the rim, giving Oklahoma State the win.

Duke beat No. 17 Miami 68-66 to take down the Hurricanes. The Blue Devils did so in front of their 500th consecutive sellout crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The last non-sellout was Nov. 16, 1990 (11,754 days ago), but the latest sellout came down to the wire.

With a less minute to play, Miami missed three consecutive shots, despite two offensive rebounds, to remain behind 66-64 as the clock continued to tick. On Duke's ensuing possession, Kyle Filipowski was fouled and made both his free throws to make it a two-possession game. Then, Duke star Jeremy Roach nabbed a clutch steal to close the game as the clock dropped below 10 seconds. While Roach would miss his free throw, it was too little, too late for the Hurricanes.

With the win, Duke now holds a 6-5 lead over Miami in the last 11 games in the series.

With his 18th point of the day against IUPUI on Saturday, Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis etched himself in the DI men's basketball history books as the second all-time leading scorer, surpassing Portland State's Freeman Williams and his total of 3,249 points.

Davis was gunning for the record from the opening tip against IUPUI. He reached double figures within 10 minutes and eclipsed 20 before the end of the first half. With just under 6 minutes before halftime, Davis found some room beyond the arc on the right wing and pulled up with no hesitation, sinking his third three-pointer of the day to move into second place on the leaderboard.

Davis now trails only LSU legend Pete Maravich (3,667 points) on the list.

The College of Charleston defeated Northeastern 87-61 to win its 20th straight game. It's been 71 days since College of Charleston has lost a basketball game. The Cougars have blasted most of their CAA opponents so far with only two games being decided by single digits. Up next for the Cougars is Hofstra on Saturday, Jan. 28.