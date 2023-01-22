2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday, by Andy Katz

March Madness is approaching quickly, and every regular season game that remains ratchets up the pressure for teams looking to secure a place in the NCAA tournament.

Andy Katz has put together another prediction of how the 68-team field will look come March, just 50 days out from Selection Sunday. You can watch Andy run through them in the video above. We're also breaking them down here.

First, here's the bracket in table form. These are based on games through Saturday, Jan. 21.

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions

seed midwest west south east 1 Houston Tennessee Purdue Alabama 16 FDU/Binghampton Southern SE Missouri St./Howard Nicholls 8 Iowa New Mexico NC State San Diego State 9 Missouri Clemson Boise State Wisconsin 5 Auburn Miami (Fla.) Baylor Michigan State 12 Kent State Marshall Penn State/Southern Cal VCU 4 Marquette TCU UConn Virginia 13 Oral Roberts UC Santa Barbara Seattle Liberty 6 Saint Mary's Indiana Providence Rutgers 11 Memphis/Ohio State Pittsburgh Maryland Florida Atlantic 3 Arizona Texas Gonzaga Xavier 14 Colgate Eastern Washington Belmont Princeton 7 North Carolina Arkansas Duke Illinois 10 Creighton Charleston Kentucky Arizona State 2 Kansas UCLA Iowa State Kansas State 15 UNC Asheville Samford Siena Milwaukee

Let's take a closer look at Katz's predictions:

There are two changes to Katz's No. 1 seeds from his previous prediction just a couple of weeks ago. Gone are UConn and Virginia; in their place are the SEC duo of Alabama and Tennessee, who have both surged into Andy's latest Power 36 and should be climbing even higher with several teams above them dropping games left and right.

Houston retains its No. 1 overall seed status, as the Cougars have won nine straight since the loss to Alabama with a real chance to finish the AAC conference season undefeated. The toughest roadblock in Houston's way will be its two meetings with Memphis, the only other team from the American featured in Katz's bracket predictions.

Purdue, meanwhile, has got back on track since its loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. The Boilermakers have non-conference wins over both Gonzaga and Duke to go along with a Big Ten win over Ohio State. There are plenty of upcoming conference matchups with other teams in this projection, with the Big Ten is represented well.

Alabama was picked as the automatic qualifier from the SEC, which all but secures them a No. 1 seed. The Crimson Tide are still undefeated in conference play with marquee conference wins over Houston and Michigan State.

Tennessee has slipped up just once in SEC play with its loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14, but Katz projects the Volunteers to finish their season strong and secure a No. 1 seed as an at-large selection. The impending matchup between the Vols and the Tide on Feb. 15 is setting up to be a blockbuster showdown for first place in the conference standings.

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

conference # teams Big Ten 10 Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers,

Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin,

Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State ACC 7 Virginia, Miami (Fla.), Duke, North Carolina,

NC State, Clemson, Pitt SEC 6 Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn,

Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky Big 12 6 Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State,

Texas, TCU, Baylor Big East 5 Xavier, UConn, Marquette,

Providence, Creighton Pac-12 4 UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Southern Cal Mountain West 3 New Mexico, San Diego State, Boise State AAC 2 Houston, Memphis WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's

There's no surprise at the top here, as the Big Ten was projected to have the most teams in the field in both of Katz's previous predictions. The one addition this time around is Iowa, who has impressed in January with wins over Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland.

Even though there is one less team from the SEC included in this projection than last time around (Mississippi State dropped), the conference is bolstered by having two of the four potential No. 1 seeds in the field.

Teams on the outside looking in

First Four out:

West Virginia Nevada Utah State Northwestern

Next group:

Oklahoma Wake Forest Texas A&M Michigan Utah Cincinnati Oklahoma State

Andy Katz's field of 68

