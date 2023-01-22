2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday, by Andy Katz

March Madness is approaching quickly, and every regular season game that remains ratchets up the pressure for teams looking to secure a place in the NCAA tournament.
Andy Katz has put together another prediction of how the 68-team field will look come March, just 50 days out from Selection Sunday. You can watch Andy run through them in the video above. We're also breaking them down here.
First, here's the bracket in table form. These are based on games through Saturday, Jan. 21.
2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions
|seed
|midwest
|west
|south
|east
|1
|Houston
|Tennessee
|Purdue
|Alabama
|16
|FDU/Binghampton
|Southern
|SE Missouri St./Howard
|Nicholls
|8
|Iowa
|New Mexico
|NC State
|San Diego State
|9
|Missouri
|Clemson
|Boise State
|Wisconsin
|5
|Auburn
|Miami (Fla.)
|Baylor
|Michigan State
|12
|Kent State
|Marshall
|Penn State/Southern Cal
|VCU
|4
|Marquette
|TCU
|UConn
|Virginia
|13
|Oral Roberts
|UC Santa Barbara
|Seattle
|Liberty
|6
|Saint Mary's
|Indiana
|Providence
|Rutgers
|11
|Memphis/Ohio State
|Pittsburgh
|Maryland
|Florida Atlantic
|3
|Arizona
|Texas
|Gonzaga
|Xavier
|14
|Colgate
|Eastern Washington
|Belmont
|Princeton
|7
|North Carolina
|Arkansas
|Duke
|Illinois
|10
|Creighton
|Charleston
|Kentucky
|Arizona State
|2
|Kansas
|UCLA
|Iowa State
|Kansas State
|15
|UNC Asheville
|Samford
|Siena
|Milwaukee
Let's take a closer look at Katz's predictions:
There are two changes to Katz's No. 1 seeds from his previous prediction just a couple of weeks ago. Gone are UConn and Virginia; in their place are the SEC duo of Alabama and Tennessee, who have both surged into Andy's latest Power 36 and should be climbing even higher with several teams above them dropping games left and right.
Houston retains its No. 1 overall seed status, as the Cougars have won nine straight since the loss to Alabama with a real chance to finish the AAC conference season undefeated. The toughest roadblock in Houston's way will be its two meetings with Memphis, the only other team from the American featured in Katz's bracket predictions.
Purdue, meanwhile, has got back on track since its loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. The Boilermakers have non-conference wins over both Gonzaga and Duke to go along with a Big Ten win over Ohio State. There are plenty of upcoming conference matchups with other teams in this projection, with the Big Ten is represented well.
Alabama was picked as the automatic qualifier from the SEC, which all but secures them a No. 1 seed. The Crimson Tide are still undefeated in conference play with marquee conference wins over Houston and Michigan State.
Tennessee has slipped up just once in SEC play with its loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14, but Katz projects the Volunteers to finish their season strong and secure a No. 1 seed as an at-large selection. The impending matchup between the Vols and the Tide on Feb. 15 is setting up to be a blockbuster showdown for first place in the conference standings.
Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions
|conference
|#
|teams
|Big Ten
|10
|Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers,
Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin,
Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State
|ACC
|7
|Virginia, Miami (Fla.), Duke, North Carolina,
NC State, Clemson, Pitt
|SEC
|6
|Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn,
Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky
|Big 12
|6
|Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State,
Texas, TCU, Baylor
|Big East
|5
|Xavier, UConn, Marquette,
Providence, Creighton
|Pac-12
|4
|UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Southern Cal
|Mountain West
|3
|New Mexico, San Diego State, Boise State
|AAC
|2
|Houston, Memphis
|WCC
|2
|Gonzaga, Saint Mary's
There's no surprise at the top here, as the Big Ten was projected to have the most teams in the field in both of Katz's previous predictions. The one addition this time around is Iowa, who has impressed in January with wins over Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland.
Even though there is one less team from the SEC included in this projection than last time around (Mississippi State dropped), the conference is bolstered by having two of the four potential No. 1 seeds in the field.
Teams on the outside looking in
-
West Virginia
-
Nevada
-
Utah State
-
Northwestern
-
Oklahoma
-
Wake Forest
-
Texas A&M
-
Michigan
-
Utah
-
Cincinnati
-
Oklahoma State
Andy Katz's field of 68
Here is Katz's full seed list in order, from one through 68:
|rank
|team (seed) | conference
|1.
|Houston (1) | AAC*
|2.
|Purdue (1) | Big Ten*
|3.
|Alabama (1) | SEC*
|4.
|Tennessee (1) | SEC
|5.
|UCLA (2) | Pac-12*
|6.
|Kansas (2) | Big 12
|7.
|Iowa State (2) | Big 12
|8.
|Kansas State (2) | Big 12*
|9.
|Texas (3) | Big 12
|10.
|Arizona (3) | Pac-12
|11.
|Gonzaga (3) | WCC
|12.
|Xavier (3) | Big East*
|13.
|TCU (4) | Big 12
|14.
|Virginia (4) | ACC
|15.
|UConn (4) | Big East
|16.
|Marquette (4) | Big East
|17.
|Auburn (5) | SEC
|18.
|Baylor (5) | Big 12
|19.
|Miami, Fla. (5) | ACC
|20.
|Michigan State (5) | Big Ten
|21.
|Saint Mary's (6) | WCC*
|22.
|Rutgers (6) | Big Ten
|23.
|Providence (6) | Big East
|24.
|Indiana (6) | Big Ten
|25.
|Duke (7) | ACC
|26.
|North Carolina (7) | ACC
|27.
|Illinois (7) |Big Ten
|28.
|Arkansas (7) | SEC
|29.
|Iowa (8) | Big Ten
|30.
|New Mexico (8) | Mountain West
|31.
|NC State (8) | ACC
|32.
|San Diego State (8) | Mountain West*
|33.
|Clemson (9) | ACC*
|34.
|Wisconsin (9) | Big Ten
|35.
|Missouri (9) | SEC
|36.
|Boise State (9) | Mountain West
|37.
|Creighton (10) | Big East
|38.
|Charleston (10) | CAA*
|39.
|Kentucky (10) | SEC
|40.
|Arizona State (10) | Pac-12
|41.
|Florida Atlantic (11) | C-USA*
|42.
|Maryland (11) | Big Ten
|43.
|Pittsburgh (11) | ACC
|44.
|Memphis (11) | AAC
|45.
|Ohio State (11) | Big Ten
|46.
|Penn State (12) | Big Ten
|47.
|Southern California (12) | Pac-12
|48.
|VCU (12) | A10*
|49.
|Kent State (12) | MAC*
|50.
|Marshall (12) | Sun Belt*
|51.
|Oral Roberts (13) | Summit League*
|52.
|Liberty (13) | ASUN*
|53.
|UC Santa Barbara (13) | Big West*
|54.
|Seattle (13) | WAC*
|55.
|Princeton (14) | Ivy League*
|56.
|Belmont (14) | MVC*
|57.
|Colgate (14) | Patriot League*
|58.
|Eastern Washington (14) | Big Sky*
|59.
|Siena (15) | MAAC*
|60.
|UNC Asheville (15) | Big South*
|61.
|Milwaukee (15) | Horizon League*
|62.
|Samford (15) | Southern*
|63.
|Southern (16) | SWAC*
|64.
|Nicholls (16) | Southland*
|65.
|SE Missouri State (16) | OVC*
|66.
|Howard (16) | MEAC*
|67.
|FDU (16) | NEC*
|68.
|Binghamton (16) | America East*
|*denotes conference automatic qualifier