TRENDING:

🏀 9 hoops surprises

📈 Men's Power 36 rankings

👀 Women's Power 10 rankings

🤸‍♀️ An inside look at Fisk women's gym

📊 Wrestling power rankings
basketball-men-d1 flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | January 22, 2023

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday, by Andy Katz

Men's bracket predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday, by Andy Katz

March Madness is approaching quickly, and every regular season game that remains ratchets up the pressure for teams looking to secure a place in the NCAA tournament. 

Andy Katz has put together another prediction of how the 68-team field will look come March, just 50 days out from Selection Sunday. You can watch Andy run through them in the video above. We're also breaking them down here.

MEN'S TOURNAMENT: 2023 March Madness schedule, dates, times 

First, here's the bracket in table form. These are based on games through Saturday, Jan. 21. 

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions

seed midwest west south east
1 Houston Tennessee Purdue Alabama
16 FDU/Binghampton Southern SE Missouri St./Howard Nicholls
         
8 Iowa New Mexico NC State San Diego State
9 Missouri Clemson Boise State Wisconsin
         
5 Auburn Miami (Fla.) Baylor Michigan State
12 Kent State Marshall Penn State/Southern Cal VCU
         
4 Marquette TCU UConn Virginia
13 Oral Roberts UC Santa Barbara Seattle Liberty
         
6 Saint Mary's Indiana Providence Rutgers
11 Memphis/Ohio State Pittsburgh Maryland Florida Atlantic
         
3 Arizona Texas Gonzaga Xavier
14 Colgate Eastern Washington Belmont Princeton
         
7 North Carolina Arkansas Duke Illinois
10 Creighton Charleston Kentucky Arizona State
         
2 Kansas UCLA Iowa State Kansas State
15 UNC Asheville Samford Siena Milwaukee

Let's take a closer look at Katz's predictions:

There are two changes to Katz's No. 1 seeds from his previous prediction just a couple of weeks ago. Gone are UConn and Virginia; in their place are the SEC duo of Alabama and Tennessee, who have both surged into Andy's latest Power 36 and should be climbing even higher with several teams above them dropping games left and right.

Houston retains its No. 1 overall seed status, as the Cougars have won nine straight since the loss to Alabama with a real chance to finish the AAC conference season undefeated. The toughest roadblock in Houston's way will be its two meetings with Memphis, the only other team from the American featured in Katz's bracket predictions.

Purdue, meanwhile, has got back on track since its loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. The Boilermakers have non-conference wins over both Gonzaga and Duke to go along with a Big Ten win over Ohio State. There are plenty of upcoming conference matchups with other teams in this projection, with the Big Ten is represented well.

Alabama was picked as the automatic qualifier from the SEC, which all but secures them a No. 1 seed. The Crimson Tide are still undefeated in conference play with marquee conference wins over Houston and Michigan State.

Tennessee has slipped up just once in SEC play with its loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14, but Katz projects the Volunteers to finish their season strong and secure a No. 1 seed as an at-large selection. The impending matchup between the Vols and the Tide on Feb. 15 is setting up to be a blockbuster showdown for first place in the conference standings. 

ROUNDUP: A wild Saturday in men's hoops as TCU wins at Kansas for the first time, Arizona tops UCLA

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

conference # teams
Big Ten 10 Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers,
Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin,
Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State
ACC 7 Virginia, Miami (Fla.), Duke, North Carolina,
NC State, Clemson, Pitt
SEC 6 Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn,
Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky
Big 12 6 Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State,
Texas, TCU, Baylor
Big East 5 Xavier, UConn, Marquette,
Providence, Creighton
Pac-12 4 UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Southern Cal
Mountain West 3 New Mexico, San Diego State, Boise State
AAC 2 Houston, Memphis
WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's

There's no surprise at the top here, as the Big Ten was projected to have the most teams in the field in both of Katz's previous predictions. The one addition this time around is Iowa, who has impressed in January with wins over Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland.

Even though there is one less team from the SEC included in this projection than last time around (Mississippi State dropped), the conference is bolstered by having two of the four potential No. 1 seeds in the field.  

Teams on the outside looking in

First Four out:
  1. West Virginia
  2. Nevada
  3. Utah State
  4. Northwestern
Next group:
  1. Oklahoma
  2. Wake Forest
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Michigan
  5. Utah
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Oklahoma State

Andy Katz's field of 68

Here is Katz's full seed list in order, from one through 68:

rank team (seed) | conference
1. Houston (1) | AAC*
2. Purdue (1) | Big Ten*
3. Alabama (1) | SEC*
4. Tennessee (1) | SEC
5. UCLA (2) | Pac-12*
6. Kansas (2) | Big 12
7. Iowa State (2) | Big 12
8. Kansas State (2) | Big 12*
9. Texas (3) | Big 12
10. Arizona (3) | Pac-12
11. Gonzaga (3) | WCC
12. Xavier (3) | Big East*
13. TCU (4) | Big 12
14. Virginia (4) | ACC
15. UConn (4) | Big East
16. Marquette (4) | Big East
17. Auburn (5) | SEC
18. Baylor (5) | Big 12
19. Miami, Fla. (5) | ACC
20. Michigan State (5) | Big Ten
21. Saint Mary's (6) | WCC*
22. Rutgers (6) | Big Ten
23. Providence (6) | Big East
24. Indiana (6) | Big Ten
25. Duke (7) | ACC
26. North Carolina (7) | ACC
27. Illinois (7) |Big Ten
28. Arkansas (7) | SEC
29. Iowa (8) | Big Ten
30. New Mexico (8) | Mountain West
31. NC State (8) | ACC
32. San Diego State (8) | Mountain West*
33. Clemson (9) | ACC*
34. Wisconsin (9) | Big Ten
35. Missouri (9) | SEC
36. Boise State (9) | Mountain West
37. Creighton (10) | Big East
38. Charleston (10) | CAA*
39. Kentucky (10) | SEC
40. Arizona State (10) | Pac-12
41. Florida Atlantic (11) | C-USA*
42. Maryland (11) | Big Ten
43. Pittsburgh (11) | ACC
44. Memphis (11) | AAC
45. Ohio State (11) | Big Ten
46. Penn State (12) | Big Ten
47. Southern California (12) | Pac-12
48. VCU (12) | A10*
49. Kent State (12) | MAC*
50. Marshall (12) | Sun Belt*
51. Oral Roberts (13) | Summit League*
52. Liberty (13) | ASUN*
53. UC Santa Barbara (13) | Big West*
54. Seattle (13) | WAC*
55. Princeton (14) | Ivy League*
56. Belmont (14) | MVC*
57. Colgate (14) | Patriot League*
58. Eastern Washington (14) | Big Sky*
59. Siena (15) | MAAC*
60. UNC Asheville (15) | Big South*
61. Milwaukee (15) | Horizon League*
62. Samford (15) | Southern*
63. Southern (16) | SWAC*
64. Nicholls (16) | Southland*
65. SE Missouri State (16) | OVC*
66. Howard (16) | MEAC*
67. FDU (16) | NEC*
68. Binghamton (16) | America East*
*denotes conference automatic qualifier

Oklahoma routs No. 2 Alabama, No. 13 Xavier falls on upset-full Saturday

Here's what you may have missed in men's college basketball on Saturday, January 28.
READ MORE

How to pick a 15-2 upset in the NCAA tournament

Pay close attention to free throws and experience if you want to choose the near-improbable and pick a 15 over a 2 in your NCAA tournament bracket.
READ MORE

Billy Packer, longtime college basketball commentator, dies at 82

Billy Packer, a staple of college basketball commentary for more than three decades, passed away Thursday at the age of 82.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners