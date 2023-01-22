TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 22, 2023

Temple men's basketball upsets No. 1 Houston

Men's bracket predictions 50 days from Selection Sunday, by Andy Katz

Temple upset No. 1 Houston at home 56-55 in a stunner. The upset marks the first win for the Owls over the AP No. 1 team since Feb 20, 2000.

The Cougars nearly won the game at the buzzer, attempting to tap in a ball lopped from the baseline with just a second left. But the shot attempt rimmed out, giving Temple the win.

The game saw nine ties and 13 lead changes, with Temple's largest lead being seven points. Temple knocked off the Houston despite scoring zero field goals over the final 7:18 of regulation.

How did the Owls do it?

First, Temple played a great defensive game, limiting Houston to 33 percent shooting from the field and only nine total assists. The Owls played locked down iso defense and Houston struggled with ball movement.

Secondly, Temple shot 20-22 from the free throw line, while Houston only shot 52 percent. In a one-point game, free throws mattered.

Temple win ended Houston's nine-game win streak. Houston's loss comes a day after No. 2 Kansas lost to TCU at home, marking the first time in AP Poll history that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams lost at home over a two-day span.

