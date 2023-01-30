Everything to know about Michael B. Jordan's Legacy Classic in HBCU basketball

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic is an HBCU men's basketball showcase created by award-winning actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan to showcase HBCU basketball.
This year's is Feb. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. It will broadcast and stream on TNT.
The following teams will participate in the Legacy Classic:
- Morgan State (MEAC)
- Delaware State (MEAC)
- Norfolk State (MEAC)
- Hampton (CAA)
Game Schedule
- 1 p.m. ET
- Morgan State vs. Delaware State
- 4 p.m. ET
- Norfolk State vs. Hampton | Click or tap here for live stats
There will be an HBCU Band Showcase in between games.
🗓 Every HBCU men's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team
Who are some players to watch?
Morgan State
- G Isaiah Burke
- G Malik Miller
- F/C Khalil Turner
Delaware State
- G Jevin Muniz
- G Khyrie Staten
- F Brandon Stone
Norfolk State
- G Joe Bryant Jr.
- G Cahiem Brown
- F Kris Bankston
Hampton
- G Jordan Nesbitt
- G Russell Dean
- G Marquis Godwin
💥: The top challengers to every defending DI HBCU men's basketball conference champion
How the schools match up
Here's how programs stack up based on this season's results through Jan. 29.
Morgan State vs. Delaware State
The Bears and Hornets have met before this season. Delaware State won 64-62.
|Morgan State
|2022-23 STATS
|Delaware State
|11-10 (4-2)
|Record (Conf)
|3-16 (2-4)
|78.4
|Points per game
|63.2
|71.4
|Points allowed per game
|75.2
|36.1
|Rebounds per game
|32.8
|36.5
|Rebounds allowed per game
|34.8
|16.2
|Assists per game
|12.3
|16.3
|Turnovers per game
|15.9
|21.5 ppg
|Points off turnovers
|14.7 ppg
|10.2
|Steals per game
|6.7
|4.8
|Blocks per game
|2.7
|46.7%
|Team field goal percentage
|41.9%
|39.1%
|Team three-point percentage
|33.2%
|G Isaiah Burke
20.0 ppg
|Leading scorer
|F Brandon Stone
12.1 ppg
|G Malik Miller
9.8 rpg
|Leading rebounder
|F Brandon Stone
5.1 rpg
|G Malik Miller
3.9 apg
|Leading passer
|G Corey Perkins
3.4 apg
|G Kamron Hobbs
47.5% shooting
|Leading three-point shooter
|G O'Koye Parker
46.7% shooting
Martaz Robinson game-winner to defeat Morgan State pic.twitter.com/PKQCsor8Ux— Delaware St. Hornets (@DSUHornets) January 29, 2023
Norfolk State vs. Hampton
The Spartans and Pirates have met before this season. Norfolk State won 78-66.
|Norfolk State
|2022-23 STATS
|Hampton
|14-7 (4-2)
|Record (Conf)
|5-17 (2-8)
|76.0
|Points per game
|68.2
|68.9
|Points allowed per game
|77.4
|35.8
|Rebounds per game
|34.0
|31.7
|Rebounds allowed per game
|38.8
|14.1
|Assists per game
|10.6
|12.6
|Turnovers per game
|11.1
|6.7
|Steals per game
|4.5
|3.7
|Blocks per game
|3.2
|47.8%
|Team field goal percentage
|38.8%
|34.4%
|Team three-point percentage
|33.0%
|G Joe Bryant Jr.
16.9 ppg
|Leading scorer
|G Jordan Nesbitt
15.0 ppg
|F Kris Bankston
7.4 rpg
|Leading rebounder
|G Jordan Nesbitt
6.9 rpg
|G Joe Bryant Jr.
3.9 apg
|Leading passer
|G Russell Dean
4.2 apg
|F Jack Doumbia
66.7% shooting
|Leading three-point shooter
|G Marquis Godwin
40.8% shooting
Joe Bryant Jr. out here cookin’ in the 2nd half @CP3 #HBCUChallenge@Norfolkstate #NorfolkState #Hampton pic.twitter.com/IkdtxQ1TQG— GirlChatSports (@GirlChatSports) December 17, 2022
HBCU HOOPS: Texas Southern can make HBCU basketball history with 1 March win
Legacy Classic history
Delaware State, North Carolina Central, Howard, and North Carolina A&T participated in the inaugural Legacy Classic during the 2021-22 season. See the results below:
|Date
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|12/18/2021
|North Carolina Central
|Delaware State
|86-53
|Howard
|North Carolina A&T
|79-57
NC Central up by 40 over Delaware St. 😳 🦅 @geico pic.twitter.com/hLLd6xfhF5— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2021
FINAL: @HUMensBB 79, @ncatmbb 57 pic.twitter.com/AoebyMZsJs— The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic (@legacyclassic) December 18, 2021