Everything to know about Michael B. Jordan's Legacy Classic in HBCU basketball

Full game: Norfolk State pulls off 15-over-2 upset vs. Missouri in 2012

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic is an HBCU men's basketball showcase created by award-winning actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan to showcase HBCU basketball.

This year's is Feb. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. It will broadcast and stream on TNT.

The following teams will participate in the Legacy Classic:

Morgan State (MEAC)

Delaware State (MEAC)

Norfolk State (MEAC)

Hampton (CAA)

Game Schedule

1 p.m. ET Morgan State vs. Delaware State

4 p.m. ET Norfolk State vs. Hampton | Click or tap here for live stats



There will be an HBCU Band Showcase in between games.

Who are some players to watch?

Morgan State

G Isaiah Burke

G Malik Miller

F/C Khalil Turner

Delaware State

G Jevin Muniz

G Khyrie Staten

F Brandon Stone

Norfolk State

G Joe Bryant Jr.

G Cahiem Brown

F Kris Bankston

Hampton

G Jordan Nesbitt

G Russell Dean

G Marquis Godwin

How the schools match up

Here's how programs stack up based on this season's results through Jan. 29.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State

The Bears and Hornets have met before this season. Delaware State won 64-62.

Morgan State 2022-23 STATS Delaware State 11-10 (4-2) Record (Conf) 3-16 (2-4) 78.4 Points per game 63.2 71.4 Points allowed per game 75.2 36.1 Rebounds per game 32.8 36.5 Rebounds allowed per game 34.8 16.2 Assists per game 12.3 16.3 Turnovers per game 15.9 21.5 ppg Points off turnovers 14.7 ppg 10.2 Steals per game 6.7 4.8 Blocks per game 2.7 46.7% Team field goal percentage 41.9% 39.1% Team three-point percentage 33.2% G Isaiah Burke

20.0 ppg Leading scorer F Brandon Stone

12.1 ppg G Malik Miller

9.8 rpg Leading rebounder F Brandon Stone

5.1 rpg G Malik Miller

3.9 apg Leading passer G Corey Perkins

3.4 apg G Kamron Hobbs

47.5% shooting Leading three-point shooter G O'Koye Parker

46.7% shooting

Martaz Robinson game-winner to defeat Morgan State pic.twitter.com/PKQCsor8Ux — Delaware St. Hornets (@DSUHornets) January 29, 2023

Norfolk State vs. Hampton

The Spartans and Pirates have met before this season. Norfolk State won 78-66.

Norfolk State 2022-23 STATS Hampton 14-7 (4-2) Record (Conf) 5-17 (2-8) 76.0 Points per game 68.2 68.9 Points allowed per game 77.4 35.8 Rebounds per game 34.0 31.7 Rebounds allowed per game 38.8 14.1 Assists per game 10.6 12.6 Turnovers per game 11.1 6.7 Steals per game 4.5 3.7 Blocks per game 3.2 47.8% Team field goal percentage 38.8% 34.4% Team three-point percentage 33.0% G Joe Bryant Jr.

16.9 ppg Leading scorer G Jordan Nesbitt

15.0 ppg F Kris Bankston

7.4 rpg Leading rebounder G Jordan Nesbitt

6.9 rpg G Joe Bryant Jr.

3.9 apg Leading passer G Russell Dean

4.2 apg F Jack Doumbia

66.7% shooting Leading three-point shooter G Marquis Godwin

40.8% shooting

Legacy Classic history

Delaware State, North Carolina Central, Howard, and North Carolina A&T participated in the inaugural Legacy Classic during the 2021-22 season. See the results below:

Date Winner Loser Score 12/18/2021 North Carolina Central Delaware State 86-53 Howard North Carolina A&T 79-57