Florida knocks off No. 2 Tennessee men's basketball in a 67-54 upset win

Typically, No. 2 Tennessee blows by opponents behind the nation’s best defense. However, this time, Florida locked up the Volunteers 67-54 to pull off the upset.

The Vols scored 20 points below their season average on 28% shooting from the field. In crunch time down single digits, the Gators held Tennessee scoreless while going on a 6-0 run on offense.

The Gators picked up the pace outscoring the Vols 10-0 in transition. Florida held the lead for the majority of the game.

Colin Castleton topped Florida with 20 points (16 in the second half) and nine rebounds. Kyle Lofton added 14 points and four assists.

Zakai Zeigler led the Volunteers with 15 points, 13 in the second half after hitting just 1-of-7 shots, but it wasn’t enough to eclipse the Gators.

Falling as the No. 2 team in the nation, Tennessee marks the 10th top-2 ranked to lose this season according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Vols broke a four-game winning streak and picked up their fourth loss to fall to 18-4. They’ll face No. 25 Auburn next on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Gators notched their first statement win of the season claiming their second ranked win and first over a top-5 opponent.

