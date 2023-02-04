TRENDING 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 4, 2023

Recapping Michael B. Jordan's Legacy Classic in HBCU basketball

Full game: Norfolk State pulls off 15-over-2 upset vs. Missouri in 2012

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic brought HBCU men's basketball to award-winning actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan's hometown of Newark, NJ to showcase HBCU hoops. With two nationally televised games on TNT, the classic did not dissapoint. 

Here's what you may have missed.

Game 1: Morgan State handles Delaware State

Morgan State hoops

The first game of the Legacy Classic was all Morgan State. The Bears started slow, falling behind 10-2, but quickly woke up to tie the game after the 12-minute mark. Morgan State then used four three pointers and near-perfect free throw shooting to pull away and lead 42-34 at half.

The second half was more of the Bears, who never allowed the Hornets to put the game in question. Kamron Hobbs and Lewis Djonkam led the Morgan State scoring effort with 24 and 18 points, respectively. Djonkam added nine rebounds to win MVP honors from the game in a 75-65 win.

🗓 Every HBCU men's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

Game 2: Norfolk State holds off Hampton in the Battle of the Bay

Norfolk State hoops

Norfolk State defeated Hampton 83-71 after a strong second half.

Hampton led 36-35 at halftime and the game remained back-and-forth until the 11-minute mark of the second half. Then, Norfolk State went on a 13-0 run in a roughly two-minute span. The scoring onslaught was too much for the Pirates to handle, and the Spartans controlled the game en route to the win.

Joe Bryant earned the game's MVP honors after his fantastic 29-point performance. With the win, the Spartans swept the season series with their 757 rival.

HBCU HOOPS: Texas Southern can make HBCU basketball history with 1 March win

More

In between the games saw an HBCU band showcase between Texas Southern and Morgan State. The bands kept the energy alive and so did the stars in attendance. TNT had a star-studded broadcast team featuring Grant Hill, Isiah Thomas, Renee Montgomery, Chris Miles, Taylor Rooks and more. Courtside saw celebrities like world-champion boxer Shakur Stevenson, NBA and NCAA champion Quinn Cook and actor Terrence J. 

Oh, and Michael B. Jordan was in attendance, drawing screams from the crowd throughout the day.

