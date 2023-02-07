Records for every seed in March Madness from 1985 to 2022

HOOPS:

These are the round-by-round records for all seeds in the NCAA DI men's basketball championship since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

The records are taken from the official guides at NCAA.org. You'll note that some years in those official records include a Round 3 before the regional semis (which was in effect from 2010 to 2015). We've taken the liberty of combining those records with Round 2 records in the lists below.

No. 1 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 127-1
  • Round 2: 146-21
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 101-25
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 60-41
  • Final Four: 37-23
  • Championship: 24-13
  • Total: 495-124
  • Final Four Finishes: 24 championships, 13 seconds, 22 ties for third

No. 2 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 121-7
  • Round 2: 110-48
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 67-26
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 32-35
  • Final Four: 13-19
  • Championship: 5-8
  • Total: 348-143
  • Final Four Finishes: 5 championships, 8 seconds, 18 ties for third

No. 3 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 110-18
  • Round 2: 93-53
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 37-40
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 17-20
  • Final Four: 11-6
  • Championship: 4-7
  • Total: 272-144
  • Final Four Finishes: 4 championships, 7 seconds, 6 ties for third

No. 4 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 100-28
  • Round 2: 87-50
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 22-48
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 13-9
  • Final Four: 3-10
  • Championship: 1-2
  • Total: 226-147
  • Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 2 seconds, 10 ties for third

No. 5 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 84-44
  • Round 2: 61-54
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 10-40
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 7-3
  • Final Four: 3-4
  • Championship: 0-3
  • Total: 165-148
  • Final Four Finishes: 3 seconds, 4 ties for third

No. 6 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 81-47
  • Round 2: 53-58
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 15-20
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 3-12
  • Final Four: 2-1
  • Championship: 1-1
  • Total: 155-147
  • Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 1 second, 1 tie for third

No. 7 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 75-52*
  • Round 2: 42-68
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 10-18
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 3-7
  • Final Four: 1-2
  • Championship: 1-0
  • Total: 132-147
  • Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 2 ties for third

No. 8 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 57-71
  • Round 2: 20-62
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 9-6
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 6-3
  • Final Four: 4-2
  • Championship: 1-3
  • Total: 107-147
  • Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 3 seconds, 2 ties for third

No. 9 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 71-57
  • Round 2: 12-84
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 4-3
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 1-3
  • Final Four: 0-1
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 88-148
  • Final Four Finishes: 1 tie for third

No. 10 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 52-75*
  • Round 2: 30-48
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 9-15
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 1-8
  • Final Four: 0-1
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 92-147
  • Final Four Finishes: 1 tie for third

No. 11 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 47-81
  • Round 2: 36-41
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 9-17
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 5-4
  • Final Four: 0-5
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 97-148
  • Final Four Finishes: 5 ties for third

No. 12 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 44-84
  • Round 2: 31-42
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 2-20
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 0-2
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 77-148
  • Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 13 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 28-100
  • Round 2: 9-40
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 0-6
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 37-146
  • Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 14 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 18-110
  • Round 2: 6-38
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 0-2
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 24-150
  • Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 15 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 7-121
  • Round 2: 6-24
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 1-2
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 0-1
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 14-148
  • Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 16 seeds records, history

  • Round 1: 1-127
  • Round 2: 0-21
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: N/A
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 1-148
  • Final Four Finishes: N/A

The all time seed-vs-seed records:

Seed vs. Seed. W-L Pct.
#1 vs. #16 147-1 .993
#2 vs. #15 138-10 .932
#3 vs. #14 126-22 .851
#4 vs. #13 117-31 .791
#5 vs. #12 95-53 .642
#6 vs. #11 91-57 .615
#7 vs. #10* 89-58 .605
#8 vs. #9 72-76 .486

*The 2021 first round match-up between 7 seed Oregon and 10 seed VCU was considered a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

