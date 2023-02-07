Records for every seed in March Madness from 1985 to 2022

These are the round-by-round records for all seeds in the NCAA DI men's basketball championship since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

The records are taken from the official guides at NCAA.org. You'll note that some years in those official records include a Round 3 before the regional semis (which was in effect from 2010 to 2015). We've taken the liberty of combining those records with Round 2 records in the lists below.

No. 1 seed records, history

Round 1: 127-1

Round 2: 146-21

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 101-25

Regional final/Elite 8: 60-41

Final Four: 37-23

Championship: 24-13

Total: 495-124

Final Four Finishes: 24 championships, 13 seconds, 22 ties for third

No. 2 seed records, history

Round 1: 121-7

Round 2: 110-48

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 67-26

Regional final/Elite 8: 32-35

Final Four: 13-19

Championship: 5-8

Total: 348-143

Final Four Finishes: 5 championships, 8 seconds, 18 ties for third

No. 3 seed records, history

Round 1: 110-18

Round 2: 93-53

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 37-40

Regional final/Elite 8: 17-20

Final Four: 11-6

Championship: 4-7

Total: 272-144

Final Four Finishes: 4 championships, 7 seconds, 6 ties for third

No. 4 seed records, history

Round 1: 100-28

Round 2: 87-50

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 22-48

Regional final/Elite 8: 13-9

Final Four: 3-10

Championship: 1-2

Total: 226-147

Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 2 seconds, 10 ties for third

No. 5 seed records, history

Round 1: 84-44

Round 2: 61-54

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 10-40

Regional final/Elite 8: 7-3

Final Four: 3-4

Championship: 0-3

Total: 165-148

Final Four Finishes: 3 seconds, 4 ties for third

No. 6 seed records, history

Round 1: 81-47

Round 2: 53-58

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 15-20

Regional final/Elite 8: 3-12

Final Four: 2-1

Championship: 1-1

Total: 155-147

Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 1 second, 1 tie for third

No. 7 seed records, history

Round 1: 75-52*

Round 2: 42-68

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 10-18

Regional final/Elite 8: 3-7

Final Four: 1-2

Championship: 1-0

Total: 132-147

Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 2 ties for third

No. 8 seed records, history

Round 1: 57-71

Round 2: 20-62

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 9-6

Regional final/Elite 8: 6-3

Final Four: 4-2

Championship: 1-3

Total: 107-147

Final Four Finishes: 1 championship, 3 seconds, 2 ties for third

No. 9 seed records, history

Round 1: 71-57

Round 2: 12-84

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 4-3

Regional final/Elite 8: 1-3

Final Four: 0-1

Championship: N/A

Total: 88-148

Final Four Finishes: 1 tie for third

No. 10 seed records, history

Round 1: 52-75*

Round 2: 30-48

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 9-15

Regional final/Elite 8: 1-8

Final Four: 0-1

Championship: N/A

Total: 92-147

Final Four Finishes: 1 tie for third

No. 11 seed records, history

Round 1: 47-81

Round 2: 36-41

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 9-17

Regional final/Elite 8: 5-4

Final Four: 0-5

Championship: N/A

Total: 97-148

Final Four Finishes: 5 ties for third

No. 12 seed records, history

Round 1: 44-84

Round 2: 31-42

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 2-20

Regional final/Elite 8: 0-2

Final Four: N/A

Championship: N/A

Total: 77-148

Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 13 seed records, history

Round 1: 28-100

Round 2: 9-40

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 0-6

Regional final/Elite 8: N/A

Final Four: N/A

Championship: N/A

Total: 37-146

Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 14 seed records, history

Round 1: 18-110

Round 2: 6-38

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 0-2

Regional final/Elite 8: N/A

Final Four: N/A

Championship: N/A

Total: 24-150

Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 15 seed records, history

Round 1: 7-121

Round 2: 6-24

Regional semis/Sweet 16: 1-2

Regional final/Elite 8: 0-1

Final Four: N/A

Championship: N/A

Total: 14-148

Final Four Finishes: N/A

No. 16 seeds records, history

Round 1: 1-127

Round 2: 0-21

Regional semis/Sweet 16: N/A

Regional final/Elite 8: N/A

Final Four: N/A

Championship: N/A

Total: 1-148

Final Four Finishes: N/A

The all time seed-vs-seed records:

Seed vs. Seed. W-L Pct. #1 vs. #16 147-1 .993 #2 vs. #15 138-10 .932 #3 vs. #14 126-22 .851 #4 vs. #13 117-31 .791 #5 vs. #12 95-53 .642 #6 vs. #11 91-57 .615 #7 vs. #10* 89-58 .605 #8 vs. #9 72-76 .486

*The 2021 first round match-up between 7 seed Oregon and 10 seed VCU was considered a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols.