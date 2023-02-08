HOOPS:

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 8, 2023

Wednesday night's buzzer-beaters in men's hoops have February feeling like March

Houston and Texas surge in Power 36 men's college basketball rankings

It may be early February, but you can feel March approaching. Wednesday night saw two stunning buzzer-beaters by Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech to beat conference foes. 

Vanderbilt shocks No. 6 Tennessee with a 3-point buzzer beater 

Vanderbilt celebrates

Tyrin Lawrence didn’t have much time. The Vanderbilt junior caught the ball with .9 seconds left down 65-63. Positioned right in front of the Commodores’ bench, Lawrence pulled up from the corner swishing the game-winning shot with zeros on the clock. 

Vanderbilt upset No. 6 Tennessee 66-63. 

That was Lawrence’s third three of the night on 3-of-4 opportunities. He finished with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting. 

It was a back-and-forth affair, neither team led more than five points. The game saw nine ties and 15 lead changes — the last coming on the buzzer-beating three. 

Vanderbilt improved to 12-12 beating its first ranked opponent of the season. The Commodores handed their in-state rival their second loss in three games while snapping an 11-game losing streak against the Volunteers. 

MORE: Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky are running out of time to make something happen

Georgia Tech's tip-in seels victory over Notre Dame
 

GA Tech celebrates

Tied at 68-68, Georgia Tech had a 5.3-second possession to win or go to overtime. The Yellow Jackets rejected extra time. 

Kyle Sturdivant missed a jumper, but Lance Terry beat everyone to the rebound tipping in the game-winning shot with .5 left on the clock. 

That rebound was just Terry’s third board of the game and first offensive. The Yellow Jackets senior finished with a game-high 19 points. 

Georgia Tech (9-15) broke a nine-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 7, exactly one month ago. 

