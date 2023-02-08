Wednesday night's buzzer-beaters in men's hoops have February feeling like March

It may be early February, but you can feel March approaching. Wednesday night saw two stunning buzzer-beaters by Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech to beat conference foes.

Tyrin Lawrence didn’t have much time. The Vanderbilt junior caught the ball with .9 seconds left down 65-63. Positioned right in front of the Commodores’ bench, Lawrence pulled up from the corner swishing the game-winning shot with zeros on the clock.

Vanderbilt upset No. 6 Tennessee 66-63.

That was Lawrence’s third three of the night on 3-of-4 opportunities. He finished with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

It was a back-and-forth affair, neither team led more than five points. The game saw nine ties and 15 lead changes — the last coming on the buzzer-beating three.

Vanderbilt improved to 12-12 beating its first ranked opponent of the season. The Commodores handed their in-state rival their second loss in three games while snapping an 11-game losing streak against the Volunteers.



Tied at 68-68, Georgia Tech had a 5.3-second possession to win or go to overtime. The Yellow Jackets rejected extra time.

Kyle Sturdivant missed a jumper, but Lance Terry beat everyone to the rebound tipping in the game-winning shot with .5 left on the clock.

That rebound was just Terry’s third board of the game and first offensive. The Yellow Jackets senior finished with a game-high 19 points.

Georgia Tech (9-15) broke a nine-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 7, exactly one month ago.