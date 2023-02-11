HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-men-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 11, 2023

Portland State men's basketball drills an impossible game-winner at the buzzer

Houston and Texas surge in Power 36 men's college basketball rankings

Does inbounding the ball under your own basket down 87-86 with .4 left to play sound impossible? Not for Portland State. 

Hunter Woods launched a baseball pass from the opposite baseline right into the hands of Isaiah Johnson.

In mid-air, Johnson catches and shoots in one motion falling to the floor before the ball lands through the net all while the backboard is already painted red with the final buzzer ringing.  

Watch the wild ending here: 

On the road, the Vikings shocked Northern Arizona. The arena fell silent, only the flabbergasted cheers from Portland State echoed throughout the arena. 
 

 2022-23 MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats
MARCH MADNESS: Official printable bracket | Tournament schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE:  Shop official NCAA gear
LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners