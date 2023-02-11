Portland State men's basketball drills an impossible game-winner at the buzzer

Does inbounding the ball under your own basket down 87-86 with .4 left to play sound impossible? Not for Portland State.

Hunter Woods launched a baseball pass from the opposite baseline right into the hands of Isaiah Johnson.

In mid-air, Johnson catches and shoots in one motion falling to the floor before the ball lands through the net all while the backboard is already painted red with the final buzzer ringing.

On the road, the Vikings shocked Northern Arizona. The arena fell silent, only the flabbergasted cheers from Portland State echoed throughout the arena.

