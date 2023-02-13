2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions, less than a month from Selection Sunday

We are less than a month from Selection Sunday and Andy Katz has put together his latest prediction of how the 68-team field will look come March.

First, here's his seed list based on games through Sunday, Feb. 12. Teams with an asterisk are his picks for auto-qualifiers by winning their conference tournament.

1. Alabama (1) SEC*

2. Purdue (1) Big Ten*

3. Houston (1) American*

4. Texas (1) Big 12*

5. Kansas (2)

6. UCLA (2) Pac-12*

7. Baylor (2)

8. Virginia (2) ACC*

9. Arizona (3)

10. Tennessee (3)

11. Kansas State (3)

12. Marquette (3) Big East*

13. Indiana (4)

14. Gonzaga (4)

15. Xavier (4)

16. Iowa State (4)

17. Creighton (5)

18. Miami (5)

19. UConn (5)

20. Illinois (5)

21. TCU (6)

22. Saint Mary’s (6) WCC*

23. Rutgers (6)

24. Northwestern (6)

25. Michigan State (7)

26. San Diego State (7) MWC*

27. Iowa (7)

28. Maryland (7)

29. Duke (8)

30. Missouri (8)

31. Oklahoma State (8)

32. Arkansas (8)

33. Providence (9)

34. NC State (9)

35. Pitt (9)

36. West Virginia (9)

37. Auburn (10)

38. Florida Atlantic (10) CUSA*

39. Texas A&M (10)

40. Nevada (10)

41. Boise State (11)

42. North Carolina (11)

43. Memphis (11)

44. USC (11)

45. Wake Forest (11)

46. Clemson (12)

47. VCU (12) A10*

48. College of Charleston (12) CAA*

49. Oral Roberts (12) Summit*

50. Southern Miss (12) Sun Belt*

51. Drake (13) MVC*

52. Liberty (13) ASun*

53. Kent State (13) MAC*

54. Utah Valley (13) WAC*

55. Iona (14) MAAC*

56. Yale (14) Ivy*

57. Furman (14) Southern*

58. UCSB (14) Big West*

59. Eastern Washington (15) Big Sky*

60. Vermont (15) AE*

61. Youngstown State (15) Horizon*

62. Colgate (15) Patriot*

63. UNC Asheville (16) Big South*

64. Alcorn State (16) SWAC*

65. Morehead State (16) OVC*

66. Howard (16) MEAC*

67. TAMU-CC (16) Southland*

68. Fairleigh Dickinson (16) NEC*

Let's take a closer look at Katz's projections

Getty Images Houston's Marcus Sasser.

, andall hold strong as No. 1 seeds from last month's bracket predictions, but after a promising start to February,slides in to take one of the No. 1 spots to round out the four.

Though Alabama began the new year on a 9-0 winning streak, the Tide got a wake-up call in the form of a 93-69 loss to Oklahoma, snapping its undefeated run. Alabama has since bounced back to snag wins against in-conference opponents LSU, Florida and Auburn and charted its largest win of the season against Vanderbilt in a 101-44 victory.

Purdue has dropped two of its last three games including a 64-58 defeat against Northwestern in what could potentially be remembered as the biggest upset of the regular season. The Boilermakers' final five regular-season games are all in-conference and include a rematch against Indiana, who stunned the squad earlier in the month. Player of the year candidate Zach Edey and his team will look to notch some big wins through this last stretch before selections.



Marcus Sasser and the Houston Cougars remain strong and will close out the season against (currently) unranked opponents. Two of these games will be against the only other American Athletic Conference team projected to get a tournament bid, Memphis.

Texas makes its No. 1 seed debut as the squad is surging at the right time. The Longhorns' last 10 games have featured six ranked opponents, and though they went 3-3 against these teams, the Big 12 powerhouse picked up notable wins against TCU, Baylor, and Kansas State and only lost by single digits to Kansas, Tennessee and Iowa State. Texas has four players averaging in double figures, led by guard Marcus Carr with 16.9 points per game, and has found an identity in playing team basketball with a 20-5 record.

Dropped Out

Mississippi State Utah State Kentucky Oregon New Mexico Wisconsin Arizona State Utah

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

Conference total teams teams ACC 8 Virginia, Miami, Duke, NC State, Pitt,

North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson Big 12 8 Texas, Kansas, Baylor, Kansas State,

Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State, West Virginia Big Ten 8 Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers, Northwestern,

Michigan State, Iowa, Maryland, SEC 6 Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas,

Auburn, Texas A&M Big East 5 Marquette, Xavier, Creighton, UConn, Providence Pac-12 3 UCLA, Arizona, USC MWC 3 San Diego State, Nevada, Boise State AAC 2 Houston, Memphis WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's

Though oriented differently, the same nine conferences with the most tournament bids in Katz's first two bracket predictions are featured again here. There is, however, a three-way tie at the top in this one as the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten all have eight projected teams.

His bracket, broken down by regions: