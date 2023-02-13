2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.
The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are below. First, the TL/DR version:
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
- First Four: March 14-15
- First round: March 16-17
- Second round: March 18-19
- Sweet 16: March 23-24
- Elite Eight: March 25-26
- Final Four: April 1
- NCAA championship game: April 3
Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:
|2023 Dates
|Round
|City, State
|Venue
|March 14-15
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|UD Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Albany, NY
|MVP Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|March 23 & 25
|West Regional
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|March 23 & 25
|East Regional
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|March 24 & 26
|Midwest Regional
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|March 24 & 26
|South Regional
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|April 1 & 3
|Final Four
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
March Madness: Future sites, dates
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|Final Four Dates
|City, REGION
|Facility
|Host
|April 1 and 3, 2023
|Houston
|NRG Stadium
|Rice University, University of Houston,
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
|April 6 and 8, 2024
|Phoenix
|State Farm Stadium
|Arizona State University
|April 5 and 7, 2025
|San Antonio
|Alamodome
|University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
|April 4 and 6, 2026
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|April 3 and 5, 2027
|Detroit
|Ford Field
|Michigan State University
|April 1 and 3, 2028
|Las Vegas
|Allegiant Stadium
|UNLV
|March 31 and April 2, 2029
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|April 6 and 8, 2030
|North Texas
|AT&T Stadium
|Big 12 Conference
