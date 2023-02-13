HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 13, 2023

2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

Jim Nantz's greatest March Madness calls

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are below. First, the TL/DR version:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First round: March 16-17
  • Second round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 

You can get a printable 2023 NCAA bracket here.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates City, REGION Facility Host
April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston NRG Stadium Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University
April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University
April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV
March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

(depending on device, you made need to use the scroll bar at the bottom of the table to see the whole table)

No. 10 Tennessee takes down No. 1 Alabama, 68-59

The host Volunteers held Alabama to a season-low score and picked up their third win of the season over a top-10 team.
READ MORE

Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List released

Small College Basketball and National Awards Committee's Top 50 Watch List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.
READ MORE

2023 March Madness bracket preview: Top 16 reveal and history of how those seeds do

Here's a guide to the top 16 reveal for the 2023 NCAA tournament, set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 18, on CBS.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners