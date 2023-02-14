CBS Sports & Warner Bros. Discovery Sports to preview March Madness with in-season look at NCAA men's tournament bracket

Current Top 16 Seeds to be Unveiled during NCAA MARCH MADNESS MEN’S BRACKET PREVIEW on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 PM, ET on CBS.

WBD Sports and CBS Sports will present the NCAA MARCH MADNESS MEN’S BRACKET PREVIEW this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 PM, ET on CBS. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee will provide an in-season look at the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship bracket.

Chris Reynolds, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and Bradley Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, will be in-studio for the reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 18.

Host Greg Gumbel, analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis, and Reynolds will discuss the selections, seeding process and reasoning behind the current rankings.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship field of 68 will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 6:00 PM, ET on CBS.

CBS Sports and WBD Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. This year, CBS will televise the NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 3.