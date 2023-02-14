HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 14, 2023

CBS Sports & Warner Bros. Discovery Sports to preview March Madness with in-season look at NCAA men's tournament bracket

Jim Nantz's greatest March Madness calls

Current Top 16 Seeds to be Unveiled during NCAA MARCH MADNESS MEN’S BRACKET PREVIEW on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 PM, ET on CBS.

WBD Sports and CBS Sports will present the NCAA MARCH MADNESS MEN’S BRACKET PREVIEW this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 PM, ET on CBS. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee will provide an in-season look at the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship bracket.

Chris Reynolds, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and Bradley Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, will be in-studio for the reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 18.

Host Greg Gumbel, analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis, and Reynolds will discuss the selections, seeding process and reasoning behind the current rankings.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship field of 68 will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 6:00 PM, ET on CBS.

CBS Sports and WBD Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. This year, CBS will televise the NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 3.

No. 10 Tennessee takes down No. 1 Alabama, 68-59

The host Volunteers held Alabama to a season-low score and picked up their third win of the season over a top-10 team.
READ MORE

Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List released

Small College Basketball and National Awards Committee's Top 50 Watch List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.
READ MORE

2023 March Madness bracket preview: Top 16 reveal and history of how those seeds do

Here's a guide to the top 16 reveal for the 2023 NCAA tournament, set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 18, on CBS.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners