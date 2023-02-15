TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | February 15, 2023

Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List released

DII college basketball: Trevor Hudgins sinks game-winner for Northwest Missouri State's 7th-straight MIAA title

Small College Basketball released its second watch list for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2022-23 season. The Top 50 features 100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA men's basketball.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore

DII men's basketball's Trevor Hudgins was the previous winner. Hudgins capped his career last season with his third straight national championship, third MIAA player of the year award, and second NABC DII player of the year award as one of the leaders of the Northwest Missouri State dynasty. He was the second Bearcat to win the award since 2017, with Justin Pitts taking the honors that season. 

REMEMBERING FRANCIS: A look back at his career

From the DII men's basketball perspective, there are 20 players remaining in the hunt for player of the year. No. 1 and undefeated Nova Southeastern is represented by RJ Sunahara while Diego Bernard represents the three-time defending champion Bearcats.

The list will be cut two more times before the winner is announced on April 3. Here are the important dates:

The Bevo Francis Top 50 

Player Year School
Kaden Anderson Sr. Point Loma
Josh Angle Sr. Claremont-Mudd-Scripts
Raheem Anthony Sr. St. Mary’s (MN)
Diego Bernard Sr. Northwest Missouri State
Jesse Bingham So. UIndy
Octavio Brito So. Keene State
Jalen Brooks Sr. LSU-Shreveport
Anthony Brown Sr. Mid-America Nazarene
Julius Brown Sr. West Texas A&M
Bryce Butler Jr. West Liberty
Frank Champion So. North Georgia
Luke Chicone So. John Carroll
Jack Clement Sr. Ohio Wesleyan
Tyshaun Crawford Sr. Augusta
Tyson Cruickshank Sr. Wheaton (IL)
Cole Frilling Sr. Case Western Reserve
Zach Goodline Sr. Huntington
Tristan Harper Sr. Langston
Jahn Hines Jr. Christopher Newport
Jarred Houston Sr. Emerson
Jeff Hunter Sr. Keene State
Josiah Johnson Sr. Mary Hardin Baylor
Reid Jolly Jr. Thomas More
KJ Jones Jr. Emmanuel (GA)
Shawndale Jones Sr. Indiana (PA)
Brandon Knapper Sr. Cal State San Bernardino
Akuel Kot Jr. Fort Lewis
Zach Laput Jr. Bentley
Peter Lash So. Nebraska Wesleyan
Jaden Lietzke Jr. Oklahoma Wesleyan
Drew Lutz Sr. Bethel (IN)
Miles Mallory Jr. Randolph-Macon
Sam Masten Sr. Northern State
Seth Maxwell Sr. Indiana Wesleyan
Riley Minix Sr. Southeastern (FL)
Brendan Mora Sr. Pomona-Pitzer
Robert Osborne Sr. Virginia Union
Jalen Overway Fr. Calvin
Christian Parker Jr. Mount Union
Carlos Pepin Sr. East Stroudsburg
Chase Rankin Sr. Lincoln Memorial
Tyler Schmidt Sr. Olivet Nazarene
Joel Scott Sr. Black Hills State
Matt Simpson Sr. Florida College
Alex Sobel Sr. Middlebury
RJ Sunahara Jr. Nova Southeastern
Blaise Threatt So. Colorado Mesa
Markelle Turner Jr. Union (KY)
Mason Walters Sr. Jamestown
Jaden Wells So. Central Oklahoma

