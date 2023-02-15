TRENDING 📈

February 16, 2023

No. 10 Tennessee takes down No. 1 Alabama, 68-59

No. 10 Tennessee knocked off No. 1 Alabama 68-59 handing the Crimson Tide their first SEC loss of the season. 

The Volunteers’ defense locked up the Crimson Tide’s top-ranked offense. Alabama committed 19 turnovers including three crucial ones in crunch time. 

Zakai Zegler paced the Volunteers with 15 points and eight assists; Santiago Vescovi also scored 15 points with eight rebounds. The Vols won under a balanced attack with four players in double figures. Jonas Aidoo added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Uros Plavsic recorded 10 points off the bench. 

Brandon Miller led the Crimson Tide with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but the freshman forward fouled out late in the second half. 

Tennessee snapped a two-game skid after a couple of heartbreaking losses at the buzzer all while breaking Alabama’s four-game winning streak. The Vols used their stifling defense to get the job done this time around. They held Alabama to a season-low 59 points (the Crimson Tide averages 83.4 points) on 35.4 percent shooting from the field. 

The Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 for the first time in 20 years this week after a dominant reign on conference opponents. Now, Alabama falls to 22-4 but still sits atop the SEC. Tennessee improves to 20-6 picking up the Vols’ fourth ranked win of the year. 

