TRENDING 📈

🏆 2023 NCAA championship rifle selections announced

Power 36

Houston, Kansas on top of Andy Katz's men's hoops rankings

📊 Women's hoops Power 10
basketball-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | February 16, 2023

Committee to reveal top 16 teams in DIII men's and women's basketball

Randolph-Macon wins National Championship

The Division III men's and women's basketball top 16 teams will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET, Feb. 16, by the DIII selection committees.

You can watch the show on d3hoops.com.

These 22 ingredients make up the DI men's basketball selection committee's top-16 rankings

Breaking down what makes up the men's NCAA tournament selection committee's top 16 picks, three weeks ahead of Selection Sunday.
READ MORE

2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Where the players went to college

Take a look at a comprehensive list of the 2023 NBA All-Stars and where they attended college.
READ MORE

Kentucky quiets No. 10 Tennessee, No. 6 Texas survives Oklahoma and more in men's basketball

Just hours after the top 16 reveal, several of the top DI men's basketball teams fell to opponents in notable fashion this Saturday. Here's a breakdown of what happened.
READ MORE