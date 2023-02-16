TRENDING 📈

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 16, 2023

Maryland men's basketball uses big second half to upset No. 3 Purdue

Houston, Alabama lead the Power 36 college basketball rankings

Unranked Maryland took down No. 3 Purdue on Thursday in a court-storming upset defeating the Boilermakers 68-54. 

The first half ended 28-25 with Purdue ahead of the Terrapins. Then Maryland got to work outscoring the Boilermakers 43-26 in the second half.

The turning point came when Purdue's Mason Gillis earned a technical foul with just over 15 minutes to play — from there, the Terps outscored the Boilermakers 37-17. 

Maryland knocked off its first AP top-5 ranked team since 2016 snapping an 11-game losing streak. 

Last month, the Terrapins came close to downing Purdue but fell short 58-55. 

Jahmir Young topped the Terps with 20 points and five rebounds. Hakim Hart added 13 points on 2-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc. 

While Zach Edey and Braden Smith scored 18 points each for Purdue. 

The Boilermakers fell in their second consecutive game after losing to Northwestern Sunday. Purdue (23-4) has just four losses but three of them have come in February. 

MORE: Northwestern surges late to shock Purdue

The Big Ten race is much closer than it was just a week ago. Northwestern sits 1.5 games behind Purdue while No. 14 Indiana and Maryland follow 2.5 games back. 

The Terps pick up their biggest win of the season over the top-5 opponent. Maryland has quietly put together an impressive resume in February with wins over Indiana and now Purdue.

