2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions by Andy Katz, following the top 16 reveal

With the DI Men's Basketball Committee revealing its current top 16 teams in men's hoops, NCAA Digital's Andy Katz has updated his March Madness men's bracket projections only three weeks from Selection Sunday.

Here is a look at Katz's field of 68 teams, listed in order of overall seed with the regional seeds in parentheses. Those with an asterisk denote automatic qualifiers from each conference tournament.

Alabama (1) SEC* Houston (1) AAC* Purdue (1) Big Ten* Kansas (1) Big 12 Texas (2) Big 12* Arizona (2) Pac-12 Baylor (2) Big 12 UCLA (2) Pac-12* Tennessee (3) SEC Virginia (3) ACC* Iowa State (3) Big 12 Kansas State (3) Big 12 Indiana (4) Big Ten Marquette (4) Big East* Gonzaga (4) WCC Xavier (4) Big East Creighton (5) Big East Miami (Fla.) (5) ACC Saint Mary’s (5) WCC* UConn (5) Big East Northwestern (6) Big Ten Maryland (6) Big Ten Iowa (6) Big Ten Illinois (6) Big Ten TCU (7) Big 12 Michigan State (7) Big Ten San Diego State (7) MWC* Duke (7) ACC Auburn (8) SEC Arkansas (8) SEC Pitt (8) ACC Rutgers (8) Big Ten Missouri (9) SEC Providence (9) Big East NC State (9) ACC Oklahoma State (9) Big 12 Texas A&M (10) SEC Nevada (10) MWC Boise State (10) MWC Kentucky (10) SEC West Virginia (11) Big 12 Memphis (11) AAC Wisconsin (11) Big Ten USC (11) Pac-12 Clemson (11) ACC Florida Atlantic (11) CUSA* VCU (12) A10* Charleston (12) CAA* Oral Roberts (12) Summit* Southern Miss (12) Sun Belt* Drake (13) MVC* Kent State (13) MAC* Utah Valley (13) WAC* Iona (13) MAAC* Yale (14) Ivy* UCSB (14) Big West* Kennesaw State (14) ASUN* Eastern Washington (14) Big Sky* Vermont (15) AE* Youngstown State (15) Horizon* Colgate (15) Patriot* UNC Asheville (15) Big South* Samford (16) Southern* Alcorn State (16) SWAC* Morehead State (16) OVC* Howard (16) MEAC* TAMU CC (16) Southland* FDU (16) NEC*

Kansas' Gradey Dick is averaging 14.7 points per game for Kansas, including 21 points against Texas on Feb. 6.

Three of the top four overall seeds remain the same from Katz's predictions earlier this week, though the order has moved slightly. The committee has placed Houston in the second overall seed over Purdue, while both Katz and the committee agree that Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed in the field of 68.

Of course, Alabama's recent loss to Tennessee is still fresh in the mind of many around college hoops, but the Crimson Tide retains the top spot thanks to its 12-0 start to SEC play with wins over Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State (twice) as well as non-conference victories against Michigan State, North Carolina and fellow top seed Houston.

Houston still has two meetings remaining with the only other AAC team in Katz's bracket predictions in Memphis, one coming on Sunday and the second on the final day of the regular season. The Cougars avenged their loss to Temple in their next meeting, and the only other blemish on their record was the loss to top overall seed Alabama.

Purdue is still a top seed in the eyes of the committee, even after a recent string of struggles it has had in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers have lost three of their last four outings, albeit against three conference opponents also projected to reach the NCAA tournament. The final four games of Purdue's regular season will be crucial not just for seeding in the Big Ten tournament, but also to regain confidence ahead of the postseason.

The Big 12 has been a deep conference all season, and it's Kansas that has been rewarded with a No. 1 seed over the likes of Texas and Baylor. The Jayhawks have overcome a three-game skid of their own in January to win five of their last six games including wins over Kentucky, Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State. A Saturday meeting with Baylor and upcoming clashes with TCU, West Virginia and Texas certainly has the chance to change the makeup of the Big 12 before the postseason.

First 4 out

North Carolina

Mississippi State

New Mexico

Oregon

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

conference total teams teams Big Ten 9 Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Wisconsin Big 12 8 Kansas, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Oklahoma State, West Virginia SEC 7 Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky ACC 6 Virginia, Miami (Fla.), Duke, Pitt, NC State, Clemson Big East 5 Marquette, Xavier, Creighton, UConn, Providence Pac-12 3 Arizona, UCLA, Southern Cal MWC 3 San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada AAC 2 Houston, Memphis WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's

The ACC has seen two teams drop out of the 68-team field, compared to Katz's previous predictions. The Big Ten increased by one to lead the pack, but it's the same nine conferences that are projected to have multiple representatives in the tournament.

Here is Katz's bracket, broken down by regions and who each team would square off with.