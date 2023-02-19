2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Where the players went to college

The 2023 NBA All-Star game is set to tip-off on Sunday, Feb. 19 from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City for the first time in 30 years. Coverage of the event begins at 7:30 p.m. ET as team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams from the list of participants, followed by the game at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With a star-studded list of players taking the court again this year, let's take a look back at where each player went to school and the programs with the most players selected to participate this year.



*Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are absent from this list after James was drafted out of high school and the remaining three were drafted from teams overseas.



Duke - 3: Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson



The three Blue Devils selected to play in this year’s NBA All-Star game, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson, makes Duke tied for the program with the most selections this year.



Though each of these players spent only one year in Durham before declaring for the draft, they had major impacts for the Blue Devils during their tenures.

Kyrie Irving possesses some of the best handles this game has ever seen and from the time he entered college, it was clear that Irving had the makings of a future pro. His already truncated, one-and-done, college career was further shortened by a foot injury that sidelined him for 26 games. Even so, none of those variables stopped him showcasing himself as a high-caliber player. Irving scored in double figures in all 11 games he played in, including a 31-point performance against Michigan State, set a freshman record for assists in his program debut (9), and helped Duke reach the Sweet Sixteen in the March Madness tournament before declaring for the draft at the end of the season.

Before Jayson Tatum was leading the Boston Celtics to deep playoff runs in the NBA, he put up impressive numbers as a member of the Blue Devils. Averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 boards, 2.1 dimes, Tatum was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, appeared in 29 games with 27 starts and was a finalist for the the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. After a quick, second round exit from the Big Dance in 2017, Tatum declared for the NBA Draft.

Zion Williamson’s game in college reached elite status. On his way to securing the six, major National Player of the Year awards, Williamson was the only player in DI men’s basketball during the 2018-19 season to average more than 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. He set a freshman, single-game scoring record, dropping 35 points against Syracuse, and led his team to an Elite Eight appearance before opting to go pro.



Kentucky - 3: Bam Adebayo, De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Bam Adebayo, De'Aaron Fox Kentucky

Head coach John Calipari is known for his ability to recruit young talent and usher them into quick, yet affective, years playing for Kentucky. And much like Duke's three all-stars, Bam Adebayo, De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were one-and-dones for the Wildcats.

Bam Adebayo and first time all-star De’Aaron Fox will reunite on the hardwood at Vivint Arena after their stint as teammates at Kentucky. Adebayo and Fox provided a one-two punch for the Wildcats during the 2016-17 season as Adebayo averaged 13 points and eight rebounds and Fox averaged 16.7 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists. Adebayo and Fox led their team to a 29-5 regular season record and deep postseason run as Fox set a freshman NCAA tournament record with 39 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16. The two infamously shared in heartbreak after losing to eventual champion North Carolina, 75-73, in the Elite Eight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has shined for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season en route to his first all-atar game selection. The 6'6, Canadian guard took his talents to Kentucky in college where he averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the SEC powerhouse. Gilgeous-Alexander posted career highs of 30 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists during his tenure and helped his team secure a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament before getting upset by Kansas State in the Sweet 16.



Check out the full list of NBA All-Stars and their respective schools below.

Starters

Position Player School years F Jayson Tatum Duke 2016-17 G Donovan Mitchell Louisville 2015-17 G Kyrie Irving Duke 2010-11 C Joel Embiid Kansas 2013-14 G Ja Morant Murray State 2017-19 F Lauri Markkanen* Arizona 2016-17



Reserves

Position Player School years G Jaylen Brown Calfiornia 2015-16 C Bam Adebayo Kentucky 2016-17 F DeMar Derozen USC 2008-09 G Tyrese Haliburton* Iowa State 2018-20 G Jrue Holiday UCLA 2008-9 F Julius Randle Kentucky 2013-14 F Pascal Siakam New Mexico State 2013-15 G Anthony Edwards* Georgia 2019-20 G De'Aaron Fox* Kentucky 2016-17 F Paul George Freso State 2008-10 G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* Kentucky 2017-18 F Jaren Jackson Jr.* Michigan State 2017-19 G Damian Lillard Weber State 2008-12 F Domantas Sabonis Gonzaga 2014-16



Out due to injury

Position Player School years F Kevin Durant Texas 2006-07 G Stephen Curry Davidson 2006-09 F Zion Williamson Duke 2018-19

*first time All-Stars