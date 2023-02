Here is every HBCU that has won a men's NCAA Tournament game in history

Eight HBCUs have won 14 games in DI men's basketball tournament history. Here's what you need to know.

School Breakdown

HBCU March Madness wins by school # of Wins HBCU 3 Alcorn State, Texas Southern 2 Hampton, Norfolk State 1 Coppin State, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, Southern

Conference breakdown

The MEAC and SWAC have each won seven DI men's basketball tournament games.

HBCU March Madness wins by conference # of Wins Conference 7 MEAC 7 SWAC

Complete history

Here's the complete history of every HBCU win during March Madness.