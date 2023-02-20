Trending 📈

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 26, 2023

Track every automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA DII men's basketball championship

The 2023 NCAA Division II men's basketball championship tournament is merely weeks away and the selection show is set for Sunday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 p.m. ET, right here at NCAA.com. Before the selection committee sits down to fill out the 64-team bracket, 23 conference champions will earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament. 

Eight regionals commence on March 11 to determine this season's DII Elite Eight. Those final eight teams will head to the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., from March 21-25 to decide the 66th national champion in DII men's basketball history.

HISTORY: DII men's basketball programs with the most championships

If you are curious about how the DII men's basketball tournament works, our essential guide to the tournament should answer all your questions

However, before the NCAA DII tournament can begin, there are some automatic bids to be decided. 

The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament:

Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

CONFERENCE WINNER TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE
CACC   Feb. 28, March 4-5 Jefferson
CCAA   March 2-4 Turlock, CA
CIAA Winston-Salem State Feb. 21-25 Baltimore, MD
Conference Carolinas   Feb. 26, March 3-5 Spartanburg, SC
ECC   March 1, 4-5 Highest seed
GAC   March 2-5 Shawnee, OK
GLIAC   March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining seed
GLVC   March 2-5 TBD
G-MAC   Feb. 28-March 4 Highest remaining seed
GNAC   March 2-4 Bellingham, WA
GSC   Feb. 28-March 5 Birmingham, AL
LSC   March 2-5 Frisco, TX
MEC   March 1-5 Wheeling, WV
MIAA   March 1-5 Kansas City, MO
NE10   Feb. 24, 26, March 1, 4 Highest remaining seed
NSIC   Feb. 22-28 Sioux Falls, SD
PacWest   March 2-4 Chaminade, HI
PBC   March 2-3, 5 No. 1 seed
PSAC   Feb. 27, March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining Eastern Division seed
RMAC   Feb. 28, March 3-4 TBD
SAC   March 1, 4-5 Greenville, SC
SIAC   Feb. 25-March 4 Savannah, GA
SSC   Feb. 28, March 2, 5 Highest seed

