No. 6 Virginia men's basketball falls to Boston College in ACC upset

Boston College pulled off its biggest win of the season upsetting No. 6 Virginia 63-48.

The Eagles took control midway through the first half and never relinquished it, not even in the final seconds as Boston College took its largest lead of 17 points.

The Cavaliers struggled from the field shooting 32% and 19% from beyond the arc. The 48-point total marked their worst offensive performance this season. Meanwhile, BC shot 52% overall and 40% from three-point land.

Eagles fans stormed the court following the upset representing a signature win in a season that’s had more losses than victories (14-15).

Senior guard Makai Ashton-Langford led the way with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jaeden Zackery and Demarr Langford Jr. (off the bench) both added 12 points.

For Virginia, Jayden Gardner tied a game-high 16 points, but no other Cavalier posted more than seven points.

The Eagles won the physicality points by outrebounding the Cavs 36-31 and outscoring them in the paint 34-20.

The Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) now sit third in the conference standings behind No. 13 Miami and Pittsburgh despite being the top-ranked squad in the ACC. Of Virginia’s four conference losses — three were against unranked teams.

