NCAA.com | February 24, 2023

10 men's basketball teams on the rise, picked by Andy Katz

10 men's basketball teams on the rise heading into March

Duke will be hot heading into the ACC tournament and Baylor is a good pick for the Sweet 16 or Elite 8. Those are two of Andy Katz's predictions in his Feb. 23 live ranking of the 10 DI men's basketball teams that are getting hot at the right time. 

You can watch the entire video above. Katz explains his criteria at about 40 seconds and begins the ranking at :53.

Here's his ranking:

(All records through Feb. 22)

10. Boise State —  The Broncos are 22-6, won seven of the last eight and have wins over Texas A&M, New Mexico and a quad-one win.

9. USC — The 19-8 Trojans have won four of the last six, have wins over UCLA, Auburn and Arizona State and two quad-one wins.

8. Penn State — The Nittany Lions are 16-11, but have won four of six and have wins over Illinois (twice), Indiana and Michigan, plus two quad-one wins.

7. Kentucky — The 19-9 Wildcats have won three straight and have five quad-one wins.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Jacob Toppin dunks Feb. 22 against Florida.Jacob Toppin dunks Feb. 22 against Florida.

6. VCU — The Rams (21-7) have won three in a row and have wins over Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Kennesaw State. They have one quad-one win.

5. UConn  — The Huskies have six quad-one wins and are 21-7 after winning six of eight.

4. Duke — The Blue Devils have won six of eight to get to 20-8 and could be on a roll when the ACC tournament begins.

3. Creighton — The Blue Jays (18-10) have four wins in quad one and have won six of eight.

2. Baylor — The 20-8 Bears have nine quad-one wins — the most of any team on this list — and have won four of six.

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports Keyonte George drives against Texas Tech's Jaylon Tyson.Keyonte George drives against Texas Tech's Jaylon Tyson.

1. Miami — The Hurricanes have won seven straight and have seven quad-one wins.

