Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 24, 2023

Everything to know about the 2023 CIAA basketball tournament

The CIAA celebrates 75 years of memorable moments and iconic student-athletes

The 2023 CIAA tournament is Feb. 21-25 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It will mark the second straight year the tournament is held in Baltimore. Both the men's and women's championships are held simultaneously.

Here's more about the event, including how to watch, how to qualify and the schedule of events.

CIAA tournament bracket

Below you'll find the men's and women's CIAA tournament brackets

CIAA mens bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look and printable men's bracket

CIAA womens bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look and printable women's bracket.

CIAA tournament teams

Below you'll find a list of CIAA teams:

CIAA North Division CIAA South Division
Bowie State Claflin
Elizabeth City State Fayetteville State
Lincoln (PA) Johnson C. Smith
Shaw Livingstone
Virginia State St. Augustine's
Virginia Union Winston-Salem State

How to watch the 2023 CIAA tournament

The 2023 CIAA men's and women's tournaments will air on the ESPN family of networks.

What are the CIAA standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest men's CIAA basketball standings. Click or tap here to view the latest women's CIAA basketball standings. The standings will be updated throughout the season.

HISTORY: The CIAA tournament is a gold mine of college basketball history

How the tournament field is selected

The 2023 CIAA tournament features all 12 CIAA teams. Regular season results determine the seeding in the CIAA tournament bracket, which is seeded 1-12 based on conference winning percentage. The tournament is a single-elimination bracket with four rounds. The top four seeds receive opening-round byes.

In the opening round, the No. 8 seed plays the No. 9 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 1 seed. The No. 5 seed plays the No. 12 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 4 seed. The No. 6 seed plays the No. 11 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 3 seed. The No. 7 seed plays the No. 10 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 2 seed.

The bracket does not reseed teams after wins.

What are some events surrounding the CIAA tournament?

The CIAA tournament will have plenty of festivities and events surrounding the tournament including, but not limited to a fan fest, career expo, a financial summit and community service initiatives.

Click or tap here for more information on CIAA tournament events.

The past CIAA tournament champions

Here are the previous winners of the men's and women's CIAA tournament. The men's CIAA tournament began in the 1946 season while the women's championship began in the 1975 season.

Men's CIAA Tournament history
Year CIAA Tournament Champion
2022

Fayetteville State
2021

No Season (COVID-19)
2020

Winston-Salem State
2019 Virginia State
2018 Virginia Union
2017 Bowie State
2016 Virginia State
2015 Livingstone
2014 Livingstone
2013 Bowie State
2012

Winston-Salem State
2011 Shaw
2010 St. Augustine’s
2009

Johnson C. Smith
2008

Johnson C. Smith
2007

Elizabeth City State
2006 Virginia Union
2005 Virginia Union
2004 Virginia Union
2003 Bowie State
2002 Shaw
2001

Johnson C. Smith
2000

Winston-Salem State
1999

Winston-Salem State
1998 Virginia Union
1997 St. Augustine’s
1996 Norfolk State
1995 Virginia Union
1994 Virginia Union
1993 Virginia Union
1992 Virginia Union
1991 Hampton
1990 Norfolk State
1989 Virginia State
1988 Virginia State
1987 Virginia Union
1986 Norfolk State
1985 Virginia Union
1984 Norfolk State
1983 Hampton
1982 Hampton
1981

Elizabeth City State
1980 Virginia Union
1979 Virginia Union
1978 Norfolk State
1977

Winston-Salem State
1976 Norfolk State
1975 Norfolk State
1974 Norfolk State
1973

Fayetteville State
1972 Norfolk State
1971 Norfolk State
1970

Winston-Salem State
1969

Elizabeth City State
1968 Norfolk State
1967

North Carolina A&T
1966

Winston-Salem State
1965 Norfolk State
1964

North Carolina A&T
1963

Winston-Salem State
1962

North Carolina A&T
1961

Winston-Salem State
1960

Winston-Salem State
1959

North Carolina A&T
1958

North Carolina A&T
1957

Winston-Salem State
1956 Maryland St.
1955 Virginia Union
1954 Virginia Union
1953

Winston-Salem State
1952 Virginia Union
1951 Virginia Union
1950

North Carolina Central
1949

West Virginia State
1948

West Virginia State
1947 Virginia State
1946

North Carolina Central
Women's CIAA Tournament history
YEAR CIAA Tournament Champion
2022 Lincoln (PA)
2021

N/A (Cancelled due to COVID-19)
2020

Fayetteville State
2019 Virginia Union
2018 Virginia Union
2017

Johnson C. Smith
2016 Virginia Union
2015 Virginia State
2014 Shaw
2013 Shaw
2012 Shaw
2011 Shaw
2010

Fayetteville State
2009

Johnson C. Smith
2008 Shaw
2007

North Carolina Central
2006 Shaw
2005 Shaw
2004 Shaw
2003 Shaw
2002 Virginia State
2001

Fayetteville State
2000 Livingstone
1999 Bowie State
1998 Bowie State
1997 Bowie State
1996 Norfolk State
1995 Norfolk State
1994 Hampton
1993 Norfolk State
1992 Norfolk State
1991 Norfolk State
1990 Virginia State
1989 Shaw
1988 Virginia State
1987 Hampton
1986 Norfolk State
1985 Hampton
1984

North Carolina Central
1983 Norfolk State
1982 Virginia Union
1981 Virginia State
1980 Virginia State
1979

Fayetteville State
1978

State Augustine’s
1977 Norfolk State
1976 Shaw
1975 Norfolk State