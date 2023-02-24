Everything to know about the 2023 CIAA basketball tournament

The 2023 CIAA tournament is Feb. 21-25 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It will mark the second straight year the tournament is held in Baltimore. Both the men's and women's championships are held simultaneously.
Here's more about the event, including how to watch, how to qualify and the schedule of events.
CIAA tournament bracket
Below you'll find the men's and women's CIAA tournament brackets
Click or tap here for a closer look and printable men's bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look and printable women's bracket.
CIAA tournament teams
Below you'll find a list of CIAA teams:
|CIAA North Division
|CIAA South Division
|Bowie State
|Claflin
|Elizabeth City State
|Fayetteville State
|Lincoln (PA)
|Johnson C. Smith
|Shaw
|Livingstone
|Virginia State
|St. Augustine's
|Virginia Union
|Winston-Salem State
How to watch the 2023 CIAA tournament
The 2023 CIAA men's and women's tournaments will air on the ESPN family of networks.
What are the CIAA standings?
Click or tap here to view the latest men's CIAA basketball standings. Click or tap here to view the latest women's CIAA basketball standings. The standings will be updated throughout the season.
HISTORY: The CIAA tournament is a gold mine of college basketball history
How the tournament field is selected
The 2023 CIAA tournament features all 12 CIAA teams. Regular season results determine the seeding in the CIAA tournament bracket, which is seeded 1-12 based on conference winning percentage. The tournament is a single-elimination bracket with four rounds. The top four seeds receive opening-round byes.
In the opening round, the No. 8 seed plays the No. 9 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 1 seed. The No. 5 seed plays the No. 12 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 4 seed. The No. 6 seed plays the No. 11 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 3 seed. The No. 7 seed plays the No. 10 seed with the winner advancing to play the No. 2 seed.
The bracket does not reseed teams after wins.
What are some events surrounding the CIAA tournament?
The CIAA tournament will have plenty of festivities and events surrounding the tournament including, but not limited to a fan fest, career expo, a financial summit and community service initiatives.
Click or tap here for more information on CIAA tournament events.
The past CIAA tournament champions
Here are the previous winners of the men's and women's CIAA tournament. The men's CIAA tournament began in the 1946 season while the women's championship began in the 1975 season.
|Year
|CIAA Tournament Champion
|2022
|
Fayetteville State
|2021
|
No Season (COVID-19)
|2020
|
Winston-Salem State
|2019
|Virginia State
|2018
|Virginia Union
|2017
|Bowie State
|2016
|Virginia State
|2015
|Livingstone
|2014
|Livingstone
|2013
|Bowie State
|2012
|
Winston-Salem State
|2011
|Shaw
|2010
|St. Augustine’s
|2009
|
Johnson C. Smith
|2008
|
Johnson C. Smith
|2007
|
Elizabeth City State
|2006
|Virginia Union
|2005
|Virginia Union
|2004
|Virginia Union
|2003
|Bowie State
|2002
|Shaw
|2001
|
Johnson C. Smith
|2000
|
Winston-Salem State
|1999
|
Winston-Salem State
|1998
|Virginia Union
|1997
|St. Augustine’s
|1996
|Norfolk State
|1995
|Virginia Union
|1994
|Virginia Union
|1993
|Virginia Union
|1992
|Virginia Union
|1991
|Hampton
|1990
|Norfolk State
|1989
|Virginia State
|1988
|Virginia State
|1987
|Virginia Union
|1986
|Norfolk State
|1985
|Virginia Union
|1984
|Norfolk State
|1983
|Hampton
|1982
|Hampton
|1981
|
Elizabeth City State
|1980
|Virginia Union
|1979
|Virginia Union
|1978
|Norfolk State
|1977
|
Winston-Salem State
|1976
|Norfolk State
|1975
|Norfolk State
|1974
|Norfolk State
|1973
|
Fayetteville State
|1972
|Norfolk State
|1971
|Norfolk State
|1970
|
Winston-Salem State
|1969
|
Elizabeth City State
|1968
|Norfolk State
|1967
|
North Carolina A&T
|1966
|
Winston-Salem State
|1965
|Norfolk State
|1964
|
North Carolina A&T
|1963
|
Winston-Salem State
|1962
|
North Carolina A&T
|1961
|
Winston-Salem State
|1960
|
Winston-Salem State
|1959
|
North Carolina A&T
|1958
|
North Carolina A&T
|1957
|
Winston-Salem State
|1956
|Maryland St.
|1955
|Virginia Union
|1954
|Virginia Union
|1953
|
Winston-Salem State
|1952
|Virginia Union
|1951
|Virginia Union
|1950
|
North Carolina Central
|1949
|
West Virginia State
|1948
|
West Virginia State
|1947
|Virginia State
|1946
|
North Carolina Central
|YEAR
|CIAA Tournament Champion
|2022
|Lincoln (PA)
|2021
|
N/A (Cancelled due to COVID-19)
|2020
|
Fayetteville State
|2019
|Virginia Union
|2018
|Virginia Union
|2017
|
Johnson C. Smith
|2016
|Virginia Union
|2015
|Virginia State
|2014
|Shaw
|2013
|Shaw
|2012
|Shaw
|2011
|Shaw
|2010
|
Fayetteville State
|2009
|
Johnson C. Smith
|2008
|Shaw
|2007
|
North Carolina Central
|2006
|Shaw
|2005
|Shaw
|2004
|Shaw
|2003
|Shaw
|2002
|Virginia State
|2001
|
Fayetteville State
|2000
|Livingstone
|1999
|Bowie State
|1998
|Bowie State
|1997
|Bowie State
|1996
|Norfolk State
|1995
|Norfolk State
|1994
|Hampton
|1993
|Norfolk State
|1992
|Norfolk State
|1991
|Norfolk State
|1990
|Virginia State
|1989
|Shaw
|1988
|Virginia State
|1987
|Hampton
|1986
|Norfolk State
|1985
|Hampton
|1984
|
North Carolina Central
|1983
|Norfolk State
|1982
|Virginia Union
|1981
|Virginia State
|1980
|Virginia State
|1979
|
Fayetteville State
|1978
|
State Augustine’s
|1977
|Norfolk State
|1976
|Shaw
|1975
|Norfolk State