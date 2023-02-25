Trending 📈

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | February 25, 2023

Arizona State's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyond half court shocks No. 7 Arizona

AP poll breakdown: Andy Katz Q&A, reactions to Feb. 20 college basketball rankings

It may sound cliche, but it's true: It's not over until it's over. No. 7 Arizona seemed set to outlast Arizona State in a Saturday afternoon clash, taking another step toward the top of the Pac-12 men's hoops standings. 

That is until Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. launched what seemed like a prayer from past half court at the McHale Center — it was answered. The miracle shot shocked Arizona, 89-88.

Arizona State men's basketball

With that shot, Cambridge tallied 19 points to lead his team, as the Sun Devils defeated the Wildcats for the first time in three years and the first in Tucson since 2019. Arizona State shot 54% from the field as a team en route to a win that maintains their position in fourth place of the Pac-12 standings. 

For Arizona, the loss makes it much harder to catch No. 4 UCLA at the top of the conference, even with with the season finale clash between the two on March 4 in Los Angeles.

