2023 NCAA Division III men's basketball committee announces championship field

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball championship.

The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 44 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Sixteen sites will host four teams for first- and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 3-4. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11. Winners of the four sectional championship games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 16 and 18. All games, except the semi-finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.



Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference Automatic Qualifier Team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche (19-7) American Rivers Conference Coe (16-12) American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist (23-5) Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia) (17-10) Centennial Conference Swarthmore (24-3) City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch (22-5) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport (24-3) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Park (22-5) Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson (19-8) Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols (23-5) Empire 8 St. John Fisher (21-7) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Albertus Magnus (18-9) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Anderson (Indiana) (18-9) Landmark Conference Scranton (20-7) Liberty League St. Lawrence (18-7) Little East Conference Keene State (26-1) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Worcester State (22-5) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (19-9) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Widener (19-8) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Arcadia (15-11) Midwest Conference Illinois College (25-2) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton (24-3) New England Collegiate Conference Mitchell (23-4) New England Small College Athletic Conference Hamilton (18-8) New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Babson (19-8) New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan (22-5) North Atlantic Conference SUNY Delhi (20-8) North Coast Athletic Conference Wabash (21-7) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference St. Norbert (19-7) Northwest Conference Whitworth (18-9) Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union (25-2) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon (27-1) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Chatham (17-11) Skyline Conference Farmingdale State (21-7) Southern Athletic Association Sewanee (18-9) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Cal Lutheran (13-13) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Schreiner (15-13) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Fontbonne (16-11) State University of New York Athletic Conference Oswego State (25-2) United East Conference Lancaster Bible (20-7) University Athletic Association Case Western Reserve (21-3) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Bethany Lutheran (23-4) USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan (23-4) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater (20-7)

Pool C

Emory (17-8)

Rochester (N.Y.) (16-9)

Hampden-Sydney (21-6)

U of St. Joseph (Connecticut) (27-1)

John Carroll (22-4)

St. Thomas (Texas) (22-3)

Johns Hopkins (23-5)

Stockton (22-5)

Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-5)

Tufts (19-7)

Mary Washington (19-8)

Utica (22-4)

Middlebury (19-5)

Wisconsin.-Oshkosh (21-6)

Montclair State (22-5)

New York University (18-7)

Pomona-Pitzer (20-6)

Washington University in St. Louis (19-6)

Wheaton (Illinois) (22-4)

Williams (22-4)