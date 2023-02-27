2023 NCAA Division III men's basketball committee announces championship field

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball championship.
The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 44 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
Sixteen sites will host four teams for first- and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 3-4. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11. Winners of the four sectional championship games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 16 and 18. All games, except the semi-finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):
|Conference
|Automatic Qualifier Team
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|La Roche (19-7)
|American Rivers Conference
|Coe (16-12)
|American Southwest Conference
|East Texas Baptist (23-5)
|Atlantic East Conference
|Marymount (Virginia) (17-10)
|Centennial Conference
|Swarthmore (24-3)
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Baruch (22-5)
|Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference
|Christopher Newport (24-3)
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|North Park (22-5)
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Wilson (19-8)
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Nichols (23-5)
|Empire 8
|St. John Fisher (21-7)
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Albertus Magnus (18-9)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Anderson (Indiana) (18-9)
|Landmark Conference
|Scranton (20-7)
|Liberty League
|St. Lawrence (18-7)
|Little East Conference
|Keene State (26-1)
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Worcester State (22-5)
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Hope (19-9)
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Widener (19-8)
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Arcadia (15-11)
|Midwest Conference
|Illinois College (25-2)
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Carleton (24-3)
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Mitchell (23-4)
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Hamilton (18-8)
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|Babson (19-8)
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Rowan (22-5)
|North Atlantic Conference
|SUNY Delhi (20-8)
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Wabash (21-7)
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|St. Norbert (19-7)
|Northwest Conference
|Whitworth (18-9)
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Mount Union (25-2)
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Randolph-Macon (27-1)
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Chatham (17-11)
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale State (21-7)
|Southern Athletic Association
|Sewanee (18-9)
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Cal Lutheran (13-13)
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Schreiner (15-13)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Fontbonne (16-11)
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|Oswego State (25-2)
|United East Conference
|Lancaster Bible (20-7)
|University Athletic Association
|Case Western Reserve (21-3)
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Bethany Lutheran (23-4)
|USA South Athletic Conference
|North Carolina Wesleyan (23-4)
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (20-7)
Pool C
Emory (17-8)
Rochester (N.Y.) (16-9)
Hampden-Sydney (21-6)
U of St. Joseph (Connecticut) (27-1)
John Carroll (22-4)
St. Thomas (Texas) (22-3)
Johns Hopkins (23-5)
Stockton (22-5)
Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-5)
Tufts (19-7)
Mary Washington (19-8)
Utica (22-4)
Middlebury (19-5)
Wisconsin.-Oshkosh (21-6)
Montclair State (22-5)
New York University (18-7)
Pomona-Pitzer (20-6)
Washington University in St. Louis (19-6)
Wheaton (Illinois) (22-4)
Williams (22-4)