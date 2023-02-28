HOOPS:

Detroit's Antoine Davis likely ends career as second all-time leading scorer in DI history

UPSET

Wash. State women's upset No. 3 Utah

👀 Men's scoreboard

basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 28, 2023

2023 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times

Top dunks of the 2022 NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday for March Madness this season is Sunday, March 12. The 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA DI basketball tournaments will be released during selection shows after games have finished for the day.

The men's NCAA bracket and field will be announced during the selection show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

The women's field and NCAA bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Here is the schedule for the 2023 women's tournament:

  • The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16 (top seeds host)
  • The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18  (top seeds host)
  • The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20  (top seeds host)
  • The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25
  • The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27
  • The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.
  • The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.:

2023 REGIONAL SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman
Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

 

College basketball career scoring leaders in NCAA history

Here are the all-time DI men's college basketball career scoring leaders.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

The schedule, links to brackets and auto-bids earned for all 32 NCAA DI men's college basketball conference tournaments.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

Here is the printable 2023 NCAA bracket for March Madness, along with a schedule for the men's tournament.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners