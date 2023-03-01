2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions by Andy Katz to start March

March is upon us.



With just 11 days until Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament, NCAA Digital's Andy Katz is breaking down his new March Madness bracket predictions.

Here is a look at Katz's field of 68 teams, listed in order of overall seed with the regional seeds in parentheses. Those with an asterisk denote automatic qualifiers from each conference.

Alabama (1) SEC* Kansas (1) Big 12* Purdue (1) Big Ten* Houston (1) AAC* UCLA (2) Pac-12* Baylor (2) Big 12 Texas (2) Big 12 Marquette (2) Big East* Kansas State (3) Big 12 Gonzaga (3) WCC Arizona (3) Pac-12 Tennessee (3) SEC Indiana (4) Big Ten UConn (4) Big East Xavier (4) Big East Miami (Fla.) (4) ACC Saint Mary’s (5) WCC* San Diego State (5) MWC* Virginia (5) ACC Creighton (5) Big East Maryland (6) Big Ten Texas A&M (6) SEC Kentucky (6) SEC Northwestern (6) Big Ten Duke (7) ACC TCU (7) Big 12 Michigan State (7) Big Ten Iowa (7) Big Ten Illinois (8) Big Ten Iowa State (8) Big 12 Pitt (8) ACC* Arkansas (8) SEC Missouri (9) SEC Providence (9) Big East NC State (9) ACC Rutgers (9) Big Ten West Virginia (10) Big 12 USC (10) Pac-12 Florida Atlantic (10) CUSA* Memphis (10) AAC Nevada (11) MWC Auburn (11) SEC Clemson (11) ACC Boise State (11) MWC Mississippi State (11) SEC Wisconsin (11) Big Ten VCU (12) A10* Oral Roberts (12) Summit* Bradley (12) MVC* Southern Miss (12) Sun Belt* Hofstra (13) CAA* Iona (13) MAAC* Yale (13) Ivy* Toledo (13) MAC* Utah Valley (14) WAC* Kennesaw State (14) ASun* Vermont (14) America East* UCSB (14) Big West* Eastern Washington (15) Big Sky* Colgate (15) Patriot* UNC Asheville (15) Big South* Youngstown State (15) Horizon* Samford (16) Southern* Morehead State (16) OVC* Alcorn State (16) SWAC* TAMU CC (16) Southland* Howard (16) MEAC* FDU (16) NEC*

Alabama, Kansas, Purdue and Houston are the No. 1 seeds once more after claiming the honors in Katz's recent bracket predictions following the top 16 reveal. While Alabama is the projected No. 1 overall seed for the second straight time, Katz did reorder his predictions for the remaining top seeds, placing Kansas and Purdue above Houston in this one.

Alabama will wrap up its final two games of the regular season against rival Auburn and No. 24 Texas A&M before heading to the SEC tournament.

Earning at least a share of the Big 12 regular season crown, Kansas jumped two spots in Katz’s latest bracket predictions to take No. 2 overall. The Jayhawks are on an absolute tear, winning nine out of their last 10 games and seven straight. With big-time victories against the likes of Kansas State, Texas, Baylor and TCU, Bill Self and the Jayhawks are poised to make some noise in the Big Dance one year after winning it all.

Though Purdue is still first in the Big Ten, the Boilermakers have struggled as of late and dropped four games in February. Zach Edey, who averages 22.3 points per game and leads the nation in rebounds (12.9 ppg) will aim to lead his team to a top seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996.

Houston has sat atop the AP poll for two straight weeks after winning nine games in a row. After beating Memphis by eight points in a tough battle last week, Houston will face the Tigers once more to close out its regular season on Sunday on the road.

First Four Out

North Carolina

Michigan

Arizona State

Oklahoma State

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

CONFERENCE TOTAL TEAMS TEAMS Big Ten 9 Purdue, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin SEC 8 Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, Mississippi State Big 12 7 Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State, West Virginia ACC 6 Miami (Fla.), Virginia, Duke, Pitt, NC State, Clemson Big East 5 Marquette, UConn, Xavier, Creighton, Providence Pac-12 3 UCLA, Arizona, USC MWC 3 San Diego State, Nevada, Boise State AAC 2 Houston, Memphis WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

The Big Ten and SEC conferences lead the way with the most programs expected to make a tournament appearance. The Big Ten's projected teams are the same from Katz's last predictions, whileMississippi State is a new additions to the SEC's total from last time. The Big 12 has seven teams featured in these predictions, while the last iteration had them at eight, with the same teams sans Oklahoma State.



Here is Katz's bracket, broken down by regions and who each team would square off with in the first round.