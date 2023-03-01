HOOPS:

Detroit's Antoine Davis likely ends career as second all-time leading scorer in DI history

UPSET

Wash. State women's upset No. 3 Utah

👀 Men's scoreboard

basketball-men-d1 flag

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | March 1, 2023

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions by Andy Katz to start March

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions to start March

March is upon us. 

With just 11 days until Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament, NCAA Digital's Andy Katz is breaking down his new March Madness bracket predictions.

Here is a look at Katz's field of 68 teams, listed in order of overall seed with the regional seeds in parentheses. Those with an asterisk denote automatic qualifiers from each conference.

MEN'S TOURNAMENT: 2023 March Madness schedule, dates, times

  1. Alabama (1) SEC*
  2. Kansas (1) Big 12*
  3. Purdue (1) Big Ten*
  4. Houston (1) AAC*
  5. UCLA (2) Pac-12*
  6. Baylor (2) Big 12
  7. Texas (2) Big 12 
  8. Marquette (2) Big East*
  9. Kansas State (3) Big 12
  10. Gonzaga (3) WCC
  11. Arizona (3) Pac-12
  12. Tennessee (3) SEC
  13. Indiana (4) Big Ten
  14. UConn (4) Big East
  15. Xavier (4) Big East
  16. Miami (Fla.) (4) ACC
  17. Saint Mary’s (5) WCC*
  18. San Diego State (5) MWC*
  19. Virginia (5) ACC
  20. Creighton (5) Big East
  21. Maryland (6) Big Ten
  22. Texas A&M (6) SEC
  23. Kentucky (6) SEC
  24. Northwestern (6) Big Ten
  25. Duke (7) ACC
  26. TCU (7) Big 12
  27. Michigan State (7) Big Ten
  28. Iowa (7) Big Ten
  29. Illinois (8) Big Ten
  30. Iowa State (8) Big 12
  31. Pitt (8) ACC*
  32. Arkansas (8) SEC
  33. Missouri (9) SEC
  34. Providence (9) Big East
  35. NC State (9) ACC
  36. Rutgers (9) Big Ten
  37. West Virginia (10) Big 12
  38. USC (10) Pac-12
  39. Florida Atlantic (10) CUSA*
  40. Memphis (10) AAC
  41. Nevada (11) MWC
  42. Auburn (11) SEC
  43. Clemson (11) ACC
  44. Boise State (11) MWC
  45. Mississippi State (11) SEC
  46. Wisconsin (11) Big Ten
  47. VCU (12) A10*
  48. Oral Roberts (12) Summit*
  49. Bradley (12) MVC*
  50. Southern Miss (12) Sun Belt*
  51. Hofstra (13) CAA*
  52. Iona (13) MAAC*
  53. Yale (13) Ivy*
  54. Toledo (13) MAC*
  55. Utah Valley (14) WAC*
  56. Kennesaw State (14) ASun*
  57. Vermont (14) America East*
  58. UCSB (14) Big West*
  59. Eastern Washington (15) Big Sky*
  60. Colgate (15) Patriot*
  61. UNC Asheville (15) Big South*
  62. Youngstown State (15) Horizon*
  63. Samford (16) Southern*
  64. Morehead State (16) OVC*
  65. Alcorn State (16) SWAC*
  66. TAMU CC (16) Southland*
  67. Howard (16) MEAC*
  68. FDU (16) NEC*

Alabama, Kansas, Purdue and Houston are the No. 1 seeds once more after claiming the honors in Katz's recent bracket predictions following the top 16 reveal. While Alabama is the projected No. 1 overall seed for the second straight time, Katz did reorder his predictions for the remaining top seeds, placing Kansas and Purdue above Houston in this one. 

Alabama will wrap up its final two games of the regular season against rival Auburn and No. 24 Texas A&M before heading to the SEC tournament.

Earning at least a share of the Big 12 regular season crown, Kansas jumped two spots in Katz’s latest bracket predictions to take No. 2 overall. The Jayhawks are on an absolute tear, winning nine out of their last 10 games and seven straight. With big-time victories against the likes of Kansas State, Texas, Baylor and TCU, Bill Self and the Jayhawks are poised to make some noise in the Big Dance one year after winning it all.

BRACKET IQ: How recent eventual March Madness men's champions did in their conference tournaments

Though Purdue is still first in the Big Ten, the Boilermakers have struggled as of late and dropped four games in February. Zach Edey, who averages 22.3 points per game and leads the nation in rebounds (12.9 ppg) will aim to lead his team to a top seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996. 

Houston has sat atop the AP poll for two straight weeks after winning nine games in a row. After beating Memphis by eight points in a tough battle last week, Houston will face the Tigers once more to close out its regular season on Sunday on the road.

First Four Out

North Carolina
Michigan 
Arizona State
Oklahoma State

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

CONFERENCE TOTAL TEAMS TEAMS
Big Ten 9 Purdue, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin
SEC 8 Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, Mississippi State
Big 12 7 Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State, West Virginia
ACC 6 Miami (Fla.), Virginia, Duke, Pitt, NC State, Clemson
Big East 5 Marquette, UConn, Xavier, Creighton, Providence
Pac-12 3 UCLA, Arizona, USC
MWC 3 San Diego State, Nevada, Boise State
AAC 2 Houston, Memphis
WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

The Big Ten and SEC conferences lead the way with the most programs expected to make a tournament appearance. The Big Ten's projected teams are the same from Katz's last predictions, whileMississippi State is a new additions to the SEC's total from last time. The Big 12 has seven teams featured in these predictions, while the last iteration had them at eight, with the same teams sans Oklahoma State.

Here is Katz's bracket, broken down by regions and who each team would square off with in the first round.

SEED SOUTH WEST MIDWEST EAST
1 Alabama Houston Kansas Purdue
16 Howard/FDU Samford Morehead State Alcorn State/TAMUCC
         
8 Pitt Arkansas Illinois Iowa State
9 Rutgers NC State Providence Missouri
         
5 Creighton Saint Mary's San Diego State Virginia
12 Bradley Southern Miss Oral Roberts Mississippi State/Wisconsin
         
4 Indiana Xavier Miami (Fla.) UConn
13 Iona Yale Toledo Hofstra
         
6 Texas A&M Kentucky Northwestern Maryland
11 Nevada Clemson/Boise State Auburn VCU
         
3 Arizona Kansas State Gonzaga Tennessee
14 UCSB Vermont Utah Valley Kennesaw State
         
7 Michigan State Iowa TCU Duke
10 Memphis West Virginia Florida Atlantic USC
         
2 Baylor UCLA Marquette Texas
15 UNC Asheville Eastern Washington Colgate Youngstown State

College basketball career scoring leaders in NCAA history

Here are the all-time DI men's college basketball career scoring leaders.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

The schedule, links to brackets and auto-bids earned for all 32 NCAA DI men's college basketball conference tournaments.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

Here is the printable 2023 NCAA bracket for March Madness, along with a schedule for the men's tournament.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners