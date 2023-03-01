Last-second shot puts Penn State on top of Northwestern in OT

Late in overtime Penn State's Andrew Funk found wide-open Camren Wynter, whose corner three sealed a key win for the NCAA tournament bubble-bound Nittany Lions.

Wynter finished Wednesday's thrilling win over Northwestern with a game-high 24 points, including six of Penn State's seven points in the extra frame.

MORE MADNESS: 2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions by Andy Katz, following the top 16 reveal

Penn State overcame a halftime deficit to take down Northwestern, who have now lost three in a row since being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in two years.

While this game likely does not impact the Wildcats' chances to make the NCAA tournament, it represents a crucial win for Penn State in their push for an NCAA tournament berth.