Last-second shot puts Penn State on top of Northwestern in OT

Late in overtime Penn State's Andrew Funk found wide-open Camren Wynter, whose corner three sealed a key win for the NCAA tournament bubble-bound Nittany Lions.
WYNTER FOR THE WIN! @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/octcYWQRct— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 2, 2023
Wynter finished Wednesday's thrilling win over Northwestern with a game-high 24 points, including six of Penn State's seven points in the extra frame.
Penn State overcame a halftime deficit to take down Northwestern, who have now lost three in a row since being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in two years.
The game winning shot ➡️ the reaction. 🤩@iamcamrenwynter x @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/Tz3PjEvXtY— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2023
While this game likely does not impact the Wildcats' chances to make the NCAA tournament, it represents a crucial win for Penn State in their push for an NCAA tournament berth.