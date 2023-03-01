HOOPS:

Sam Harrigan | NCAA.com | March 2, 2023

Last-second shot puts Penn State on top of Northwestern in OT

AP poll breakdown: Andy Katz Q&A, reactions to Feb. 27 rankings

Late in overtime Penn State's Andrew Funk found wide-open Camren Wynter, whose corner three sealed a key win for the NCAA tournament bubble-bound Nittany Lions.

Wynter finished Wednesday's thrilling win over Northwestern with a game-high 24 points, including six of Penn State's seven points in the extra frame.

Penn State overcame a halftime deficit to take down Northwestern, who have now lost three in a row since being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in two years.

While this game likely does not impact the Wildcats' chances to make the NCAA tournament, it represents a crucial win for Penn State in their push for an NCAA tournament berth.

