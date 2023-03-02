Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finishes career as second-leading scorer in Division I history

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis put up 22 points in the eighth-seeded Titans' season-ending 71-66 loss against top-seed Youngstown State in the Horizon League quarterfinals.

Davis likely ends his collegiate career as the second all-time leading scorer in Division I history, falling just four points short of breaking "Pistol Pete" Maravich's record of 3,667 points. He went 7-for-25 from the field (4-for-15 from three-point range) with five turnovers and four fouls.

Detroit Mercy led by 33-29 at halftime and even had a seven-point lead with 9:19 to go in the game, but the Titans couldn't close out the Penguins, who hung around and eventually took the lead with 1:29 left.

After just seven points in a first half that saw Youngstown State go hard at Davis on defense, the fifth-year guard began to find his touch as the game went on, putting up 15 in the second half. Davis hit two free throws off a technical foul to pull within three of tying the record and four from breaking it with 10.9 seconds to go.

BUCKETS!! Davis with another 3-ball as he has scored in double figures for the 144th consecutive time. He is now 11 pts away from breaking the scoring record!!#DetroitsCollegeTeam⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dSYTftFLBk — Detroit Mercy Titans (@detroittitans) March 3, 2023

In a last-ditch effort to tie the game (and Maravich), Davis heaved up a three in transition with just four seconds left on the clock, but the ball clanged off the rim and then the backboard before sailing into the arms of YSU's Brandon Rush to end the game.