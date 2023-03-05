Houston, Penn State's buzzer-beaters cap off wild regular season before conference champs

Houston and Penn State are getting March Madness started early as buzzer beaters from both programs brought about a wild end to the regular season.



The Cougars, who are currently No. 1 in the AP Top 25, played in a hard fought battle against Memphis as multiple lead changes and an erased, 9-point, Houston lead at halftime saw the outing tied at 65 with less than 10 seconds left. Guard Jamal Shead took over the last possession himself as he brought the ball down the court and pulled up from the top of the key to ice the game. Shead also scored or assisted on 14 of his team’s last 16 points.

After hitting a last second shot in OT over Northwestern on Thursday, Penn State's Camren Wynter followed up that performance with a clutch bucket against No. 21 Maryland to secure another win for the Nittany Lions win.

Down 64-63 with 6.7 left on the clock, Lions forward Seth Lundy’s three-point attempt hit the front of the rim before Wynter's offensive board and put-back gave Penn State the one-point victory. Maryland had 0.5 seconds left on the clock to try and pull off some dramatics of their own, but couldn't make it happen.

CAM WYNTER WITH THE WINNER FOR @PennStateMBB❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/Y0LVV4Aigc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2023

If these two games are any indication of the crazy finishes we'll see in the NCAA tournament, we're in for an epic Big Dance.