NCAA 2023 Division II men’s basketball selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Seven of the eight regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 11, 12 and 14 while one regional tournament also consisting of eight teams will be conducted March 10, 11 and 13. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 21, 23 and 25.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

California Collegiate Athletic Association

Cal State San Bernardino

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Caldwell

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Winston-Salem State

Conference Carolinas

Emmanuel College (Georgia)

East Coast Conference

St. Thomas Aquinas College

Great American Conference

Southern Arkansas

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Northern Michigan

Great Lakes Valley Conference

McKendree

Great Midwest Athletic Conference

Ashland

Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Northwest Nazarene

Gulf South Conference

West Alabama

Lone Star Conference

West Texas A&M

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association

Northwest Missouri State

Mountain East Conference West Liberty

Northeast-10 Conference

Saint Anselm College

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Pacific West Conference

Point Loma

Peach Belt Conference

Augusta University

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Indiana (Pennsylvania)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Fort Lewis College

South Atlantic Conference

Catawba College

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Miles College

Sunshine State Conference

Nova Southeastern

Northwest Missouri State defeated Augusta University, 67-58 to win the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship in Evansville, Indiana.

Atlantic Region

Central Region

East Region

Midwest Region

South Central Region

South Region

Southeast Region

West Region

