NCAA 2023 Division II men’s basketball selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Seven of the eight regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 11, 12 and 14 while one regional tournament also consisting of eight teams will be conducted March 10, 11 and 13. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 21, 23 and 25.
Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:
California Collegiate Athletic Association
Cal State San Bernardino
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Caldwell
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Winston-Salem State
Conference Carolinas
Emmanuel College (Georgia)
East Coast Conference
St. Thomas Aquinas College
Great American Conference
Southern Arkansas
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Northern Michigan
Great Lakes Valley Conference
McKendree
Great Midwest Athletic Conference
Ashland
Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Northwest Nazarene
Gulf South Conference
West Alabama
Lone Star Conference
West Texas A&M
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
Northwest Missouri State
Mountain East Conference West Liberty
Northeast-10 Conference
Saint Anselm College
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Pacific West Conference
Point Loma
Peach Belt Conference
Augusta University
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
Indiana (Pennsylvania)
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
Fort Lewis College
South Atlantic Conference
Catawba College
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Miles College
Sunshine State Conference
Nova Southeastern
Northwest Missouri State defeated Augusta University, 67-58 to win the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship in Evansville, Indiana.
