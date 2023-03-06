TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 6, 2023

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports present 2023 NCAA men’s basketball championship selection show on CBS, Sunday, March 12, at 6:00 PM, ET

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions to start March

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports will present the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, on CBS – Sunday, March 12, at 6:00 PM, ET. The one-hour Selection Show, produced in partnership between CBS Sports and WBD Sports, will be broadcast live from New York.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region as well as reactions from teams as they find out if they made this year’s field of 68. Host Greg Gumbel will be joined in New York by analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis. NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Chris Reynolds will also join the show for a live interview to discuss the bracket.

The Selection Show will also be available to stream on NCAA March Madness Live, the official live streaming product of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship available via web, mobile and connected devices.

AUTO BIDS: We're tracking all 32 men's basketball conference tournaments, auto bids for 2023

WBD Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.

CBS will broadcast this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 3.

Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.

