Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports announce 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship programming schedule

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.



2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times



CBS will broadcast the Men’s Final Four, beginning with the Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, and then the National Championship on Monday, April 3, from Houston. This marks the fourth time that Houston will host the Men’s Final Four and the first time since 2016, remembered for the iconic buzzer beater win by Villanova over North Carolina.



Saturday’s on-site Men’s Final Four studio coverage airing on CBS will begin with At the Final Four presented by Nissan from 3-4 p.m. ET, followed by The Final Four Show from 4-6 p.m. The Capital One Championship Central pregame show will air on Monday at 8:30 p.m., leading into the National Championship game.



The Men’s Elite 8 games will once again be split by TBS and CBS. TBS will air the games on Saturday, March 25, beginning at 6 p.m., while CBS will broadcast the games on Sunday, March 26, starting at 2 p.m.

This season, Men's Sweet 16 games will begin on TBS at 6:15 p.m. and on CBS at 7:00 p.m. on both Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.



Coverage of the 2023 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will begin with a one-hour Selection Show on Sunday, March 12, from 6-7 p.m. on CBS, featuring the exclusive live first look at the bracket.



NCAA Tournament game action will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV – Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15 – with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. both nights.



Additional highlights (complete telecast schedule attached):



· CBS will broadcast 24 games throughout the tournament including the National Championship, Final Four Semifinals, Elite 8, Sweet 16 and first and second rounds.

· TBS will televise 18 games including the Elite 8, Sweet 16 and first and second round games.

· truTV will air a total of 13 games, including the First Four and the first and second rounds.

· TNT will televise 12 games including first and second round matchups.



CBS Sports and WBD Sports will also return March Madness Confidential, providing exclusive, behind-the-scenes access of select NCAA Tournament teams, with features airing during studio coverage and NCAA.com, to chronicle their Tournament journeys.



WBD Sports and CBS Sports will again present integrated game and studio productions with pregame, halftime, bridge and postgame shows from studios in New York and Atlanta. Studio shows will include The Road to the Final Four and Nissan NCAA Tip-Off pregame shows, AT&T at the Half, Capital One Tournament Central and the Inside March Madness presented by Buick postgame show.



Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Additionally, fans will be able to catch the latest highlights, behind-the-scenes content and news updates across Bleacher Report, CBS Sports Digital platforms and the official March Madness Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts for companion content throughout the tournament.



