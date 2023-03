2023 ACC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979

We're following the 2023 ACC men's basketball tournament here from the opening round to the finals on Saturday, March 11.

The winner will earn one of 32 automatic bids to March Madness. You can track all conferences and auto-bids here.

2023 ACC tournament bracket

2023 ACC tournament schedule, scores

Here is the schedule and TV info for the ACC tournament. All times Eastern.

Tuesday, March 7

Wednesday, March 8

Thursday, March 9

Friday, March 10

Thursday afternoon winners | 7 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday evening winners | 9:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, March 11

Conference championship | 8:30 p.m. ESPN

2023 ACC men's basketball championship history

Duke (22 times) has won the conference tournament the most often. The Blue Devils' last conference title came in 2019. North Carolina is next with 18 conference crowns.

Here is the full list of ACC titles by school:

Duke: 21

North Carolina 18

NC State 10

Wake Forest: 4

Georgia Tech: 4

Maryland: 3

Virginia: 3

Florida State: 1

Miami: 1

Notre Dame: 1

South Carolina: 1

Virginia Tech: 1

This is year-by-year list of ACC champions along with their seeds: