CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announce 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship commentator teams

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports’ combined coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will feature an experienced and deep lineup of announcers. All 67 games from the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament will be televised across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live, beginning Tuesday, March 14 with the NCAA First Four on truTV.



Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1 and National Championship on Monday, April 3 from Houston, airing on CBS. This is the eighth straight Tournament they have called the Final Four together.

This will mark Nantz’s 32nd and last Final Four as lead play-by-player announcer, a position he has held since 1991. This year will also mark Nantz’s 37th overall NCAA Tournament, having served as studio host from 1986-90.

New and expanded commentator roles for this year’s coverage will include:

• Jay Wright joining as a studio analyst throughout the Tournament, including the Final Four;

• Stan Van Gundy joining as a game analyst through the Regional Finals;

• Evan Washburn and Lauren Shehadi serving as game reporters through the Regional Finals.

Greg Gumbel will host studio coverage from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, joined by Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith as well as Wally Szczerbiak. Ernie Johnson will host studio coverage from WBD Studios in Atlanta alongside Jay Wright, Candace Parker and Seth Davis. Additionally, Adam Zucker and Adam Lefkoe will also serve as hosts from New York and Atlanta, respectively.

Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst throughout the Tournament and will be on-site in Houston for the Final Four.

Zucker will provide game updates from New York, while Nabil Karim will provide updates from Atlanta.

Following is the complete list of announcer pairings:

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

* Regional Weekend Announce Teams(Remaining pairings listed alphabetically)

The tournament will tip off Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 with the NCAA First Four on truTV. Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson and reporter Jon Rothstein will call First Four action from Dayton, Ohio. Studio coverage for the First Four will originate from Atlanta with Lefkoe and analysts Wright, Parker and Davis.

Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.



