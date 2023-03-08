2023 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

The 2023 Big Ten tournament is in Chicago from Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12. The winner earns the conference's automatic bid into the men's NCAA tournament. Follow along here all tournament for the bracket and updates.

Last season, Iowa topped Purdue to win the tournament for the third time.

2023 Big Ten tournament bracket

Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window/tab.

2023 Big Ten tournament schedule, scores

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 8 — First round

Thursday, March 9 — Second round

Friday, March 10 — Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 11 — Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 12 p.m. | CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 mins. after Game 11 | CBS

Sunday, March 12 — Championship

Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Big Ten tournament champions, history

Iowa is the defending conference champion, as the Hawkeyes defeated Purdue in the final. Iowa was the No. 5 seed last season.

Michigan State has won the most titles, with six. The Spartans last won the Big Ten tournament in 2019.