2023 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

The 2023 Big Ten tournament is in Chicago from Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12. The winner earns the conference's automatic bid into the men's NCAA tournament. Follow along here all tournament for the bracket and updates.
Last season, Iowa topped Purdue to win the tournament for the third time.
2023 Big Ten tournament bracket
Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window/tab.
2023 Big Ten tournament schedule, scores
All times ET.
Wednesday, March 8 — First round
- Game 1: No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Ohio State | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
- Game 2: No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Minnesota | 25 mins. after Game 1 | Big Ten Network
Thursday, March 9 — Second round
- Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner | 25 mins. after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
- Game 5: No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Penn State | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Game 6: No. 6 Maryland vs. Game 2 winner | 25 mins. after Game 5 | Big Ten Network
Friday, March 10 — Quarterfinals
- Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Game 8: No. 4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 mins. after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
- Game 9: No. 2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Game 10: No. 3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner | 25 mins. after Game 9 | Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 11 — Semifinals
- Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 12 p.m. | CBS
- Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 mins. after Game 11 | CBS
Sunday, March 12 — Championship
- Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big Ten tournament champions, history
Iowa is the defending conference champion, as the Hawkeyes defeated Purdue in the final. Iowa was the No. 5 seed last season.
Michigan State has won the most titles, with six. The Spartans last won the Big Ten tournament in 2019.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|CITY
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City
|2019
|Michigan State
|65-60
|Michigan
|Chicago
|2021
|Illinois
|91-88 (OT)
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2022
|Iowa
|75-66
|Purdue
|Indianapolis