NCAA.com | March 8, 2023

2023 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times for NCAA bracket reveals

Selection Sunday for March Madness this season is Sunday, March 12. The 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA DI basketball tournaments will be released during selection shows at 6 and 8 p.m. ET.

The men's NCAA bracket and field will be revealed during the selection show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. Greg Gumbel hosts from New York joined by Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis. NCAA DI Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Chris Reynolds will be interviewed live. The selection show will stream on NCAA March Madness Live. The March Madness Live app is available for iOS and Android devices.

The women's field and NCAA bracket will be revealed during the selection show at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Here is the schedule for the 2023 women's tournament:

  • The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16 (top seeds host)
  • The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18  (top seeds host)
  • The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20  (top seeds host)
  • The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25
  • The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27
  • The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.
  • The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site:

2023 REGIONAL SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman
Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

