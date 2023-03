Tracking all 32 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments, auto bids for 2023

The 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament for March Madness will see 68 teams bracketed. Of the 68 teams, 32 will qualify automatically through automatic bids from conferences. Fairleigh Dickinson and Southeast Missouri State secured the first two automatic bids, winning the Northeast final and OVC final, respectively.

Below you'll find a table listing all 32 conferences, their tournament dates, locations and a link to information for every bracket. The other 36 teams will qualify as at-large selections. This article will be updated throughout as teams clinch AQ bids.

2023 NCAA conference tournament schedules, brackets, scores, automatic bids

(You may need to scroll/swipe right to see the complete table)