NCAA.com | March 11, 2023

2023 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

The deepest game-winning buzzer beaters in March Madness history

The 2023 Big Ten tournament is in Chicago from Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12. The winner earns the conference's automatic bid into the men's NCAA tournament. Follow along here all tournament for the bracket and updates.

Last season, Iowa topped Purdue to win the tournament for the third time.

2023 Big Ten tournament bracket

The 2023 Big Ten tournament bracket for men's basketball, with games through March 10.The 2023 Big Ten tournament bracket for men's basketball, with games through March 10.

Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window/tab.

2023 Big Ten tournament schedule, scores

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 8 — First round

Thursday, March 9 — Second round

Friday, March 10 — Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 11 — Semifinals

Sunday, March 12 — Championship

Big Ten tournament champions, history

Iowa is the defending conference champion, as the Hawkeyes defeated Purdue in the final. Iowa was the No. 5 seed last season.

Michigan State has won the most titles, with six. The Spartans last won the Big Ten tournament in 2019.

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP CITY
1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago
1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago
2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago
2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago
2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis
2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago
2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis
2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis
2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago
2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis
2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis
2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis
2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis
2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis
2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis
2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago
2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis
2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C.
2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City
2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan  Chicago
2021 Illinois 91-88 (OT) Ohio State Indianapolis
2022 Iowa 75-66 Purdue Indianapolis

