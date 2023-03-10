2023 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

The 2023 Big Ten tournament is in Chicago from Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12. The winner earns the conference's automatic bid into the men's NCAA tournament. Follow along here all tournament for the bracket and updates.
Last season, Iowa topped Purdue to win the tournament for the third time.
2023 Big Ten tournament bracket
Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window/tab.
2023 Big Ten tournament schedule, scores
All times ET.
Wednesday, March 8 — First round
Thursday, March 9 — Second round
- Game 3: No. 9 Rutgers 62, No. 8 Michigan 50
- Game 4: No. 13 Ohio State 73, No. 5 Iowa 69
- Game 5: No. 10 Penn State 79, No. 7 Illinois 76
- Game 6: No. 6 Maryland 70, No. 14 Minnesota 54
Friday, March 10 — Quarterfinals
- Game 7: No. 1 Purdue 70, No. 9 Rutgers 65
- Game 8: No. 13 Ohio State 68, No. 4 Michigan State 58
- Game 9: No. 10 Penn State 67, No. 2 Northwestern 65
- Game 10: No. 3 Indiana 70, No. 6 Maryland 60
Saturday, March 11 — Semifinals
Sunday, March 12 — Championship
Big Ten tournament champions, history
Iowa is the defending conference champion, as the Hawkeyes defeated Purdue in the final. Iowa was the No. 5 seed last season.
Michigan State has won the most titles, with six. The Spartans last won the Big Ten tournament in 2019.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|CITY
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City
|2019
|Michigan State
|65-60
|Michigan
|Chicago
|2021
|Illinois
|91-88 (OT)
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2022
|Iowa
|75-66
|Purdue
|Indianapolis