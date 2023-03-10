SELECTION SUNDAY 🏀

NCAA.com | March 10, 2023

2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

2023 March Madness men's bracket predictions to start March

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)
  • First Four: March 14-15 on truTV (Games begin at 6:40 p.m.)
  • First round: March 16-17 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:15 p.m.)
  • Second round: March 18-19 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:10 p.m.)
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24 on CBS and TBS (Games begin at 6:30 p.m.)
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26 on CBS and TBS (First Saturday game begins at 6:09 p.m. First Sunday game starts at 2:20 p.m.)
  • Final Four: April 1 on CBS (First game at 6:09 p.m.)
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 on CBS (Game starts at 9:20 p.m.)

You can get a printable 2023 NCAA bracket here.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament with cities and sites:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates City, REGION Facility Host
April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston NRG Stadium Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University
April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University
April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV
March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

